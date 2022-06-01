WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Tri-City Speedway

Gundaker, Erb, Blair, Clanton, and more Prepare for First Trip to the Track Since 2004

GRANITE CITY, IL – May 31, 2022 – The St. Louis area is calling the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL, for the first time since 2004.

Drivers will battle in a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature on Friday, June 3, as the march toward the summer months continues for The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

It’s the first time the Series will run on the 3/8-mile track—as Darrell Lanigan’s victory came on the half-mile configuration.

MOWA Sprints and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds join the card Friday as part of a monster weekend of racing near the “Gateway to the West.”

TICKETS: bit.ly/3LO9JV8

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

HOME GAME: World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Rookie of the Year contender Gordy Gundaker gets his chance to race at home with the Series Friday night.

The Gundaker family owns Tri-City Speedway, and the St. Charles, MO driver, can’t think of a better place for a potential first World of Outlaws triumph.

Gundaker has two top-fives so far this season—one of them on a track 3/8-mile in length like Tri-City (Atomic).

He enters Friday night’s race eighth in the points standings.

CAPITAL CLUTCH: The only thing missing from Shane Clanton’s resume since his return to World of Outlaws competition in May is a trip to Victory Lane.

The 2015 Series champion has returned strong with three top-fives in four races, including two second-place finishes.

In the past, Clanton has found success on the 3/8-mile track—a fourth in a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event in 2020.

A victory for the “Georgia Bulldog” would be his 47th World of Outlaws triumph and first since 2019.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Dennis Erb Jr. may only have two World of Outlaws CASE Late Models wins in 2022, but his consistency has been the season’s story.

In 19 starts, Erb has nine top-fives and 15 top-10s, more than any other driver.

The Carpentersville, IL driver returns to his home state with a 106-point lead over Max Blair—and has found success on 3/8-mile tracks already this season. Five of his nine top-fives have come on tracks that size.

COMING IN HOT: Both Ryan Gustin and Max Blair enter Tri-City this weekend with momentum after trips to Victory Lane.

Gustin finally scored his first career World of Outlaws victory last weekend at Sharon Speedway—a $20,000 triumph.

The win was Gustin’s second of the season after a DIRTcar Late Model triumph at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals.

For Blair, a return home sparked a win for the Viper Motorsports Team.

The Centerville, PA driver won the Andy Kania Memorial at Eriez Speedway, his fourth win of 2022.

Gustin and Blair hope to add to their totals on Friday with $10,000 on the line.

WHEN AND WHERE

June 3 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL

ABOUT THE TRACK

Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile track

Online – www.tricityspeedway.net

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2004- Darrell Lanigan on August 1

TRACK RECORD

13.904 by Michael Kloos on 8/22/14

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet head to Missouri for the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO June 24-25, along with a trip to Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL June 26.

Feature Winners: (15 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-7

Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-7

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-7 Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headlingley, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Jeff Rine, Danville, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (32 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN-1

Austyn Mills, Cincinnati, OH-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Andy Bond, Coolville, OH-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Shaun Jones, Shermansdale, PA-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Chad Myers, Hempstead, MD-1

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-1

John Garvin, Sarver, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (28 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-5 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-4 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Stormy Scott-Las Cruces, NM-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (15 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (23 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-123 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-99 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-79 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-49 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-48 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-40 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-31 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-26 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-25 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-24 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-22 Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-20

Rick Eckert, York, PA-20 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-16 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-13 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-11 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-10

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-10 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. x, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)

19. Saturday, May 29/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (1)