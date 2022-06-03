Sprint Invaders Hit Lee County Tonight/K-1 Race Gear is Rookie Sponsor! 

(Bill W) June 3, 2022 – After rain dashed plans for a Sprint Invaders opener at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa last Friday, the series will try again tonight.

This will mark the 51st event for the Sprint Invaders at Lee County Speedway. In 2021, Paul Nienhiser won for the second time in his career at the 3/8-mile oval, and Colton Fisher picked up his first career win with the Sprint Invaders there. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time series win list at Lee County with six, followed by John Schulz (5), Matt Sutton and Terry McCarl (4), and Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin (3). Drivers joining Nienhiser with two wins in Donnellson are Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall and Jerrod Hull.

Gates open on Friday at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 7 on Friday in Donnellson. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+), $10 for veterans and students (11-17), and kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be in action. For more information on Lee County Speedway, visit www.LeeCountySpeedway.com.

K-1 Race Gear New Rookie Sponsor

An exciting group of rookie drivers are competing with the Sprint Invaders in 2022, and in addition to the honor of being named Rookie of the Year, the top contender will receive something in addition. K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to this season’s Rookie of the Year.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

Series Sponsors

Howard Law is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.

2022 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – 34 Raceway (Rain/Cold)

Friday, May 27 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, May 29 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 3 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, June 16 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA)

Friday, June 24 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 14 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Sunday, July 17 – East Moline Speedway (East Moline, IL)

Wednesday, July 27 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 20 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 21 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Friday, September 23 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, September 25 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Bill W Media

Monroe, IA USA

sprntcar@hotmail.com

Twitter: @BillWMedia

Website: www.OpenWheel101.com