Heim Captures Pole at WWT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200

Corey Heim # won the Pole Award for the 9th Annual Toyota 200 with a lap of 32.554 seconds, 138.232 mph.
This is his first pole in nine NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.
This is his first pole and fifth top-10 start in 2022.
This is his first pole in one races at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Zane Smith (second) posted his seventh top-10 start of 2022 and his fourth in four races at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Stewart Friesen (third) posted his third top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his eighth in 11 races this season.
Corey Heim (first) was the fastest qualifying rookie.