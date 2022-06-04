Heim Captures Pole at WWT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200

Corey Heim # won the Pole Award for the 9th Annual Toyota 200 with a lap of 32.554 seconds, 138.232 mph.

This is his first pole in nine NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

This is his first pole and fifth top-10 start in 2022.

This is his first pole in one races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Zane Smith (second) posted his seventh top-10 start of 2022 and his fourth in four races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Stewart Friesen (third) posted his third top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his eighth in 11 races this season.

Corey Heim (first) was the fastest qualifying rookie.