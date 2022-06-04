Legit Speedway Park Results – 6/4/22

Hagar’s 15th career victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region and sixth with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the DHR Suspension No. 9jr trailed Landon Crawley from the start. Making the move on the younger Crawley coming to the checkered flag, the win is his third of the season with the ASCS Mid-South Region.
Landon Crawley crossed second with his father, Tim Crawley, in third. Kyle Bellm in fourth was followed by Miles Paulus to complete the top five.
The ASCS Mid-South Region is back on track at Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. on Friday, June 10. The ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races next with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo. on June 24 and June 25.
The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.
For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
SKAGGS REPAIR HOBBY STOCK
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 93-John Stiner[5]; 2. 2-Kevin Collins[3]; 3. 79-Corey Lambert[4]; 4. R9-Chuck Russell[6]; 5. 55-Chris Skinner[2]; 6. 88-Darren Fox[7]; 7. 8-Duane Wake[9]; 8. 27-Steve Buchinsky[10]; 9. 17-Benton Vinson[8]; 10. 56-Andy Collins[1]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-John Stiner[4]; 2. 2-Kevin Collins[2]; 3. 56-Andy Collins[3]; 4. 88-Darren Fox[1]; 5. 8-Duane Wake[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. R9-Chuck Russell[4]; 2. 79-Corey Lambert[1]; 3. 55-Chris Skinner[2]; 4. 17-Benton Vinson[3]; 5. 27-Steve Buchinsky[5]
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS SPORT MOD
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7-Jim Vincent[2]; 2. 17W-Dean Wilder[3]; 3. 5-Josh Krusen[8]; 4. 4-Jeremy Evans[6]; 5. 2-Aiden Tackitt[5]; 6. 7S-Lonnie Sitzes[1]; 7. X2M-Cole Murphy[4]; 8. (DNS) 88-Rusty Rosson
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 17W-Dean Wilder[1]; 2. 7S-Lonnie Sitzes[2]; 3. 2-Aiden Tackitt[3]; 4. 88-Rusty Rosson[4]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. X2M-Cole Murphy[3]; 2. 7-Jim Vincent[1]; 3. 4-Jeremy Evans[4]; 4. 5-Josh Krusen[2]
WESTGATE REALTY SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 07-Tony Anglin[4]; 2. 13-Brandon Baldridge[3]; 3. 90-Bobby Prosise[1]; 4. P13-Chris Piper[2]; 5. 78-Brad Ball[9]; 6. 14JR-Ethan Rushin[13]; 7. 6-Tim Steinhaus[10]; 8. 13P-Ben Piper[5]; 9. 0-Luke Aitken[8]; 10. 62-Shannon Clinton[11]; 11. 79-Corey Lambert[12]; 12. 35E-John Aitken[7]; 13. (DNS) 10-Lonnie Judd
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Brandon Baldridge[1]; 2. 90-Bobby Prosise[7]; 3. 13P-Ben Piper[4]; 4. 35E-John Aitken[2]; 5. 78-Brad Ball[6]; 6. 62-Shannon Clinton[3]; 7. 14JR-Ethan Rushin[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Tony Anglin[2]; 2. P13-Chris Piper[3]; 3. 10-Lonnie Judd[1]; 4. 0-Luke Aitken[6]; 5. 6-Tim Steinhaus[5]; 6. 79-Corey Lambert[4]
360 SPRINTS – WINGED
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm[4]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[6]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker[9]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[7]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 19-Jason Long[8]; 10. 26-Marshall Skinner[11]; 11. 2-Chase Porter[12]; 12. 40S-Shain Kaiser[10]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[6]; 6. 40S-Shain Kaiser[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith[4]; 4. 19-Jason Long[6]; 5. (DNF) 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 6. (DNF) 2-Chase Porter[3]
RELIABLE CHEVROLET IMCA MODIFIED
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1-Chadd Avery[3]; 2. 18W-Roger Witt[4]; 3. 73-Shawn Walsh[10]; 4. 9JR-Spencer Hartwick[9]; 5. 73G-Joey Gee[7]; 6. 2SLY-Shane Kelley[2]; 7. 27B-Matt Barry[6]; 8. 9-Dustin Tiger[8]; 9. D97-Daryl Hay[5]; 10. 93-Jay Croney[1]; 11. 28K-Jamel Korkis[11]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Spencer Hartwick[5]; 2. 1-Chadd Avery[2]; 3. 73G-Joey Gee[4]; 4. D97-Daryl Hay[3]; 5. 93-Jay Croney[1]; 6. 28K-Jamel Korkis[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18W-Roger Witt[2]; 2. 27B-Matt Barry[3]; 3. 73-Shawn Walsh[5]; 4. 9-Dustin Tiger[4]; 5. 2SLY-Shane Kelley[1]
MAYFIELD AUTO REPAIR POWRI SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Austin Vincent[2]; 2. 26M-Donnie Miller[6]; 3. 31X-Tony Anglin[4]; 4. 18-Landon Clinton[3]; 5. 22-Lonnie Duncan[7]; 6. 1-Mark Tackitt[5]; 7. 66-Skyler Cochran[1]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Landon Clinton[2]; 2. 31X-Tony Anglin[1]; 3. 66-Skyler Cochran[4]; 4. 5-Austin Vincent[5]; 5. 1-Mark Tackitt[3]; 6. 26M-Donnie Miller[6]; 7. 22-Lonnie Duncan[7]