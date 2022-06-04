Moran Wins in Lucas Oil Return to West Virginia Motor Speedway

Mineral Wells, WV (June 3, 2022) – Devin Moran regained the lead from Jonathan Davenport on lap 24 to score the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday night at the West Virginia Motor Speedway; the first appearance by the series since 2013 at the 5/8-mile facility promoted by Cody Watson.

Both Moran and Davenport each led 15 laps during the 30-lap, caution free main event. Gregg Satterlee came home in third followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. and Earl Pearson Jr.

Moran bolted to the lead at the start of the race with Davenport in tow. Moran led until Davenport passed him on lap ten for the race lead. Davenport extended his lead and looked to be on his way to his fourth straight win at WVMS, but Moran caught the three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion in heavy traffic passing him on the inside on lap 24.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the fourth time this season and the sixth time in his career, Moran made the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to WVMS a memorable one for the packed hillside. “Obviously, JD’s got his stuff rolling. His car is really good. I’ve got a lot of work to do to beat him tomorrow. Wylie (Moran) said before the race that lapped traffic was going to be important; I was hoping we would be leading at that point. He was trying to make a move around those guys and just messed up. I was able to slide underneath of him.”

The 27-year-old Ohio native’s key to victory was not to get too close to lapped traffic. “That was definitely the biggest key to us winning. I didn’t want to get too close to those lapped cars when they got bunched up, I didn’t want to do what he did. The track was a little tricky tonight, but it was really smooth. I am sure Cody (Watson) will have it awesome for tomorrow.”

Davenport, who entered the event looking for his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season came home with another second-place run. “It is sort of getting to be like Groundhog Day, every time we make the right move to get the lead then I lose it in lapped traffic. I was really trying to separate myself from lapped traffic. I was making some moves I really didn’t want to make there. It was really hard to get to the outside of a lapped car. Congratulations to Devin on the win and thanks to my guys for giving me another good hot-rod.”

Satterlee was in the thick of things at the end as he rounded out the podium in third. “It was a good night for us. A top three, we can’t complain about that. We learned a couple of things on the car tonight. We need to be a little bit more maneuverable in the feature. The lapped traffic was pretty tough to get by.”

The winner’s Tye Twarog Racing Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by C&W Trucking, CarSourceAuto.com, Bilstein Shocks, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, Accuforce Dynos and Testers, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat, Igimage.com, Eibach Springs, Red Oak Pub, Tommy Pope Construction, J.R. Hall Properties LLC, and Haulin’ Haskell’s.

Completing the top ten were Kyle Strickler, Brandon Sheppard, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Jan Dils Attorneys at Law “Historic 100” Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts

Friday, June 3rd, 2022

West Virginia Motor Speedway – Mineral Wells, WV

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Devin Moran / 20.627 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 20.764 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 4. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[4]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson[6]; 6. 11-Spencer Hughes[5]; 7. 34C-Pete Crum[7]; 8. K11-George Klintworth[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4Transfer): 1. 22-Gregg Satterlee[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 5. 12-Ryan Montgomery[5]; 6. 0-Edward Shuman[6]; 7. 16-Josh Tonkin[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 3. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 4. 89-Ashton Winger[5]; 5. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 6. 119-Bryan Bernheisel[3]; 7. 15-Justin Duty[8]; 8. 113-Brandon Francis[6]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 5. 12D-Doug Drown[5]; 6. 22*-GR Smith[6]; 7. 37F-Wayne Francis[8]; 8. 2A-Matt Altiers[7]

FAST Shafts B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 71R-Rod Conley[2]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes[5]; 4. 12-Ryan Montgomery[3]; 5. 12D-Doug Drown[4]; 6. 119-Bryan Bernheisel[6]; 7. 15-Justin Duty[10]; 8. 113-Brandon Francis[14]; 9. 22*-GR Smith[8]; 10. 34C-Pete Crum[9]; 11. 37F-Wayne Francis[12]; 12. 16-Josh Tonkin[11]; 13. 2A-Matt Altiers[15]; 14. 0-Edward Shuman[7]; 15. K11-George Klintworth[13]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):A-Main Historic 100 (30 Laps): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 22-Gregg Satterlee[3]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 6. 8-Kyle Strickler[9]; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[4]; 8. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 9. 39-Tim McCreadie[11]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[12]; 11. 76-Brandon Overton[10]; 12. 11-Spencer Hughes[19]; 13. 58-Garrett Alberson[15]; 14. 89-Ashton Winger[14]; 15. 7-Ross Robinson[16]; 16. 71R-Rod Conley[17]; 17. 18D-Daulton Wilson[18]; 18. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[13]; 19. 0-Edward Shuman[23]; 20. 12D-Doug Drown[21]; 21. 12-Ryan Montgomery[20]; 22. 119-Bryan Bernheisel[22]; 23. 113-Brandon Francis[24]; 24. 157-Mike Marlar[5]

Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1-8); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 9-23); Devin Moran (Laps 24-30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Margin of Victory: 0.512 seconds

Stop-Tech Cautions: n/a

Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: Ed Shuman; Brandon Francis

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee

Penske Shocks Top 5: Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Spencer Hughes (Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Devin Moran (15 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Spencer Hughes

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 29 – 21.199 seconds)

DirtonDirt.com Tough Break of the Race: Mike Marlar

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Wylie Moran (Devin Moran)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Devin Moran (20.145 seconds)

Time of Race: 11 minutes 9 seconds