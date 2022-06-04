NEUMAN MASTERS TRI-CITY FOR $3,000 PAYDAY

Granite City, Ill. (June 3, 2022) – Fourth-starting Jake Neuman cashed in on a $3,000 payday with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series Friday night at Tri-City Speedway.

As the 20 car starting field took the green flag, the race was immediately halted for a red-flag incident on the front stretch. Ryan Bunton and Joe B. Miller got upside down and were unable to rejoin the field. Corey Nelson was involved in the altercation and retired early with damage. 17 cars fired off as the field made the second attempt at a start with Cory Bruns and Zach Daum leading the field to green.

Daum jumped to the early lead with Bruns in second. NASCAR Cup Series regular, Alex Bowman started third and was comfortably holding his position while Jake Neuman navigated the top-shelf of the ⅜-mile oval to move to the point by lap 5. Neuman jumped to a sizable lead and was approaching lapped traffic, only to be slowed once again by a lap 8 caution.

Returning to green flag action, Neuman pulled away from the field and again made his way into lapped traffic with a comfortable lead over Zach Daum and Cory Bruns. Luke Verardi who was on his way to a career-best finish with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series, slowed in turn three on lap 18 to bring out the final caution of the night.

A two-lap shootout to the finish was set and Neuman knew he had to have a perfect restart to capitalize on the lurking Daum. Neuman’s #3N machine shot of a cannon as the field roared back to life and never looked back as he sailed to victory ahead of Zach Daum, Ayrton Gennetten, Cory Bruns and Zach Hampton, who earned the BMRS Hard Charger Award advancing from his 20th-starting position to end up fifth.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series will be in action next Friday, June 10th at Jacksonville Speedway for the 50th visit in series history.

Feature Results:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 4. 44-Cory Bruns[1]; 5. 35-Zach Hampton[20]; 6. 55-Alex Bowman[3]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[11]; 8. 14-Chase Briscoe[17]; 9. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[5]; 10. 5-Kory Bales[10]; 11. 21R-Gunner Ramey[18]; 12. 79J-Jacob Patton[14]; 13. 1T-Trevin Littleton[12]; 14. 3B-Shelby Bosie[16]; 15. 71-Caden Englehart[15]; 16. 28-Luke Verardi[6]; 17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[19]; 18. 6-Corey Nelson[9]; 19. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 20. 6R-Ryan Bunton[7]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14-Chase Briscoe[1]; 2. 21R-Gunner Ramey[2]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]; 4. 35-Zach Hampton[4]; 5. 84-Bobby Jones[5]; 6. 8S-Steve Short[6]; 7. 9-Tyler Duff[7]; 8. 29X-Brayton Lynch[8]; 9. 99W-Korey Weyant[11]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage[10]; 11. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[9]; 12. 14M-Jordan Masson[13]; 13. 357-Ryan Edwards[12]

5D Speed Shop Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 2. 6-Corey Nelson[1]; 3. 6R-Ryan Bunton[6]; 4. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]; 5. 71-Caden Englehart[7]; 6. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[3]; 7. 9-Tyler Duff[8]; 8. 14M-Jordan Masson[5]

Collision Concepts Inc. Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Luke Verardi[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 1T-Trevin Littleton[2]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[6]; 6. 29X-Brayton Lynch[4]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[7]

Walker Electric Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Alex Bowman[1]; 2. 44-Cory Bruns[2]; 3. 5-Kory Bales[4]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 5. 84-Bobby Jones[3]; 6. 35-Zach Hampton[7]; 7. 357-Ryan Edwards[5]

Jacksonville Speedway Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 79J-Jacob Patton[1]; 4. 14-Chase Briscoe[3]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 6. 8S-Steve Short[5]; 7. 99W-Korey Weyant[7]

Midland Performance High Points Driver: Jake Neuman

BMRS Hard Charger: Zach Hampton (+15)

Saldana Race Products B-Main Winner: Chase Briscoe

Premier Powder Coating and Fabrication B-Main 1st Non Transfer: Bobby Jones

TnT Golf Cart & Motorsports A-Main Redraw: 1. Cory Bruns, 2. Zach Daum, 3. Alex Bowman, 4. Jake Neuman, 5. Jeremy Standridge, 6. Luke Verardi, 7. Ryan Bunton, 8. Ayrton Gennetten

Morrow Brothers Ford A-Main Winner: Jake Neuman

—

Brendon Bauman