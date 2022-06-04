Peoria Speedway Results – 6/4/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
4
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 37
4
3
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 36
5
5
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 35
6
6
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
7
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 33
DNS
8
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
1
 Eric Bruce (2)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
6
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
5
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
7
 Travis Kohler(r) (0)
Morris, Il.		 34
7
10
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
12
 Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.		 32
9
11
 Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.		 31
10
8
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
9
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 29
12
2
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 28
13
13
 Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
Roanoke, Il.		 27
DNS
14
 Josh Kapp (4)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
5
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
6
 Shane Kelley (14K)
Hopedale, Il.		 36
5
7
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
8
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
10
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 33
8
11
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 32
9
9
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 31
10
12
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
2
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 29
12
15
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
14
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
13
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
DNS
1
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
16
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
17
 Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
3
 Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.		 38
3
7
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 37
4
2
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 36
5
4
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 35
6
6
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 34
7
5
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 33

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 38
3
3
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
6
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
2
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 35
6
7
 Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
5
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 33

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Kendyl Faw (89) 40
2
5
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 38
3
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
3
 Blake Crebo (24) 36
5
1
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35

