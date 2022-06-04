Peoria Speedway Results – 6/4/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|DNS
|
8
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Eric Bruce (2)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Travis Kohler(r) (0)
Morris, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
9
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|29
|12
|
2
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
Roanoke, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
14
|Josh Kapp (4)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Shane Kelley (14K)
Hopedale, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
2
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|29
|12
|
15
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
14
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|DNS
|
1
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
16
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|33
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|33
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|40
|2
|
5
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|38
|3
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
3
|Blake Crebo (24)
|36
|5
|
1
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35