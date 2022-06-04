Heim Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Truck Toyota 200

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200
NASCAR Truck Race Action Photos
Corey Heim wins Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway
Christian Eckes passed Derek Kraus with 5 laps to go but caution came out with 2 laps to go. On the restart Corey Heim got a good push from his teammate and shot to front and never looked back.
Ben Rhodes looked strong nearing the end of the race leading 19 laps before experiencing battery issues allowing Derek Kraus to pass for the lead.
Kraus held the lead for 12 laps before Christian Eckes passed him with 5 laps and quickly pulled away before caution flag came out with 2 laps to the race end.
Final Results
|POS
|CAR
|DRIVER
|MANUF
|DELTA
|LAPS
|LAST LAP
|BEST TIME
|BEST SPEED
|BEST LAP
|1
|51
|Corey Heim #
|—
|165
|109.753
|33.458
|134.497
|5
|2
|98
|Christian Eckes
|0.910
|165
|108.656
|33.435
|134.590
|5
|3
|18
|Chandler Smith
|1.332
|165
|107.971
|33.376
|134.827
|54
|4
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|1.968
|165
|106.741
|33.596
|133.945
|101
|5
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|2.369
|165
|107.181
|33.555
|134.108
|139
|6
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|2.789
|165
|106.721
|33.556
|134.104
|139
|7
|19
|Derek Kraus
|3.236
|165
|104.513
|33.469
|134.453
|115
|8
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|3.623
|165
|105.433
|33.533
|134.196
|116
|9
|38
|Zane Smith
|4.013
|165
|105.236
|33.483
|134.397
|8
|10
|7
|Rajah Caruth
|4.140
|165
|105.428
|33.677
|133.622
|150
|11
|61
|Chase Purdy
|4.161
|165
|104.658
|33.753
|133.321
|116
|12
|40
|Dean Thompson #
|4.335
|165
|104.258
|34.274
|131.295
|141
|13
|88
|Matt Crafton
|4.434
|165
|104.605
|33.491
|134.364
|3
|14
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|4.512
|165
|107.105
|34.171
|131.691
|142
|15
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|4.664
|165
|105.468
|33.846
|132.955
|148
|16
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|6.104
|165
|103.460
|33.874
|132.845
|79
|17
|56
|Timmy Hill
|7.282
|165
|101.550
|34.363
|130.955
|87
|18
|45
|Lawless Alan #
|8.389
|165
|98.706
|34.307
|131.169
|8
|19
|24
|Jack Wood #
|8.929
|165
|99.195
|34.382
|130.882
|5
|20
|02
|Jesse Little
|9.051
|165
|99.237
|34.129
|131.853
|9
|21
|9
|Blaine Perkins #
|9.196
|165
|100.252
|34.137
|131.822
|8
|22
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|10.865
|165
|95.208
|34.482
|130.503
|88
|23
|91
|Colby Howard
|11.315
|165
|95.980
|33.590
|133.968
|4
|24
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|1.251
|164
|126.089
|33.704
|133.515
|143
|25
|5
|Tyler Hill
|3.005
|164
|123.173
|34.365
|130.947
|88
|26
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|4.203
|164
|122.137
|34.176
|131.671
|5
|27
|33
|Mason Maggio
|-1
|164
|93.079
|34.433
|130.689
|82
|28
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|-2
|163
|95.493
|33.619
|133.853
|2
|29
|35
|Jake Garcia
|-4
|161
|92.389
|33.831
|133.014
|83
|30
|15
|Tanner Gray
|-9
|156
|26.139
|33.811
|133.093
|4
|31
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|-14
|151
|80.475
|34.637
|129.919
|80
|32
|66
|Ty Majeski
|-29
|136
|93.863
|33.443
|134.557
|4
|33
|44
|Kris Wright
|-72
|93
|14.353
|34.123
|131.876
|87
|34
|46
|Brennan Poole
|-88
|77
|123.698
|34.605
|130.039
|11
|35
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|-108
|57
|72.886
|33.437
|134.581
|3
|36
|17
|Taylor Gray
|-120
|45
|131.806
|33.705
|133.511
|4