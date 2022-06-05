Briscoe Wins Pole for the Inaugural NASCAR Cup Race at WWT Raceway

Chase Briscoe won the Pole Award for the Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter with a lap of 32.544 seconds 138.274 mph. This is his first pole in 51 NASCAR Cup Series races. This is his first pole and seventh top-10 start in 2022.

Austin Cindric # (second) posted his eighth top-10 start of 2022 and his first in one race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Cristopher Bell (third) posted his first top-10 start at World Wide Technology Raceway. It is his 11th in 15 races this season.

Austin Cindric (second) was the fastest qualifying rookie.

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

(2:30 p.m. CT | 📺 FS1 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM)

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 03: The full field of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers pose for a group photo prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)