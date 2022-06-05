Logano Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Enjoy Illinois 300

Joey Lagano Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Enjoy Illinois 300

A sellout crowd at World Wide Technology were treated to an exciting race…

Click here for race action photos

Click here for more race action photos

# DENOTES ROOKIE
(I) NOT ELIGIBLE FOR POINTS
(*) REQUIRED TO QUALIFY ON TIME

LEADERS

CAR TIMES LAPS
22 2 21
18 4 66
45 1 12
12 1 12
43 1 4
19 1 42
2 1 26
34 1 34
14 1 28

LEAD CHANGES

CAUTIONS

 

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. World Wide Technology Raceway announces an exciting fan option to enjoy its June 3-5 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Weekend
  2. It’s Official: NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) Named ‘Enjoy Illinois 300’
  3. Heim Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Truck Toyota 200
  4. NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway
  5. NASCAR Cup Series coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022
  6. ONE MONTH FROM TODAY: NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR