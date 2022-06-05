Logano Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Enjoy Illinois 300

Joey Lagano Wins the World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Enjoy Illinois 300
A sellout crowd at World Wide Technology were treated to an exciting race…
|POS
|CAR
|DRIVER
|MANUF
|DELTA
|LAPS
|LAST LAP
|BEST TIME
|BEST SPEED
|BEST LAP
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|—
|244
|130.129
|33.224
|135.444
|234
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|0.308
|244
|128.862
|33.192
|135.575
|194
|3
|45
|Kurt Busch
|0.513
|244
|128.947
|33.280
|135.216
|234
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|0.516
|244
|128.696
|33.207
|135.514
|57
|5
|10
|Aric Almirola
|0.867
|244
|128.110
|33.268
|135.265
|193
|6
|43
|Erik Jones
|0.900
|244
|127.747
|33.460
|134.489
|197
|7
|1
|Ross Chastain
|0.988
|244
|128.012
|33.274
|135.241
|115
|8
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1.117
|244
|127.569
|33.236
|135.395
|153
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|1.316
|244
|127.187
|33.447
|134.541
|153
|10
|16
|AJ Allmendinger(i)
|1.411
|244
|127.007
|33.550
|134.128
|233
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric #
|1.571
|244
|126.664
|33.408
|134.698
|3
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|1.775
|244
|126.075
|33.453
|134.517
|211
|13
|5
|Kyle Larson
|1.795
|244
|126.689
|33.613
|133.877
|137
|14
|31
|Justin Haley
|1.886
|244
|126.022
|33.600
|133.929
|233
|15
|3
|Austin Dillon
|1.974
|244
|126.174
|33.574
|134.032
|193
|16
|17
|Zane Smith(i)
|2.085
|244
|126.532
|33.685
|133.591
|157
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|2.168
|244
|126.853
|33.498
|134.336
|109
|18
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|2.257
|244
|125.941
|33.463
|134.477
|156
|19
|24
|William Byron
|2.324
|244
|126.811
|33.690
|133.571
|233
|20
|9
|Chase Elliott
|2.510
|244
|126.550
|33.647
|133.741
|88
|21
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|2.604
|244
|126.554
|33.415
|134.670
|2
|22
|38
|Todd Gilliland #
|2.623
|244
|126.964
|33.785
|133.195
|115
|23
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2.662
|244
|127.660
|33.709
|133.496
|115
|24
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|2.799
|244
|127.786
|33.545
|134.148
|157
|25
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|3.015
|244
|126.330
|33.697
|133.543
|61
|26
|21
|Harrison Burton #
|3.024
|244
|127.739
|33.686
|133.587
|214
|27
|77
|Josh Bilicki(i)
|3.202
|244
|125.285
|33.927
|132.638
|151
|28
|42
|Ty Dillon
|3.285
|244
|127.576
|33.672
|133.642
|156
|29
|41
|Cole Custer
|3.558
|244
|125.244
|33.681
|133.606
|193
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod
|3.990
|244
|125.656
|34.225
|131.483
|119
|31
|15
|Parker Kligerman(i)
|4.018
|244
|124.430
|34.265
|131.329
|119
|32
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-4
|240
|125.593
|33.696
|133.547
|231
|33
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|-9
|235
|132.427
|33.557
|134.100
|213
|34
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|-11
|233
|124.474
|33.600
|133.929
|4
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|-78
|166
|86.760
|33.977
|132.443
|116
|36
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-172
|72
|126.358
|34.179
|131.660
|6
# DENOTES ROOKIE
(I) NOT ELIGIBLE FOR POINTS
(*) REQUIRED TO QUALIFY ON TIME
LEADERS
|CAR
|TIMES
|LAPS
|22
|2
|21
|18
|4
|66
|45
|1
|12
|12
|1
|12
|43
|1
|4
|19
|1
|42
|2
|1
|26
|34
|1
|34
|14
|1
|28
LEAD CHANGES
|CAR
|START
|END
|TOTAL
|14
|0
|27
|28
|2
|28
|53
|26
|12
|54
|65
|12
|18
|66
|96
|31
|34
|97
|130
|34
|45
|131
|142
|12
|19
|143
|184
|42
|18
|185
|185
|1
|43
|186
|189
|4
|18
|190
|207
|18
|22
|208
|227
|20
|18
|228
|243
|16
|22
|244
|244
|1
CAUTIONS