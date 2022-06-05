Terry Phillips Rallies for CCSDS Rockabilly 45 Win at I-30 Speedway

Clash at The Mag Up Next on June 17-18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (06/04/22) – The 11th-starting position was no challenge for Terry Phillips in his quest for Saturday night’s Rockabilly 45 title at I-30 Speedway. The National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer rallied through the field to take the $5,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil victory.

“Thanks to everybody coming out; it’s been a long time. I don’t race Late Models anymore, but I had a good car here. Thanks to Marshall Green and these Capital Race Cars; Andy Durham Engines, everybody on this car,” said Phillips in COMP Cams Victory Lane. “In lapped traffic, that bottom was the fastest for me, the way I set the car up. Then it started cleaning up down here. I slowed down and stayed in it; I guess that old man stuff. I try to be smart and all that. Everybody would slide out of it and I’d stay in it. Anyways, it worked out.”

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader, Tyler Stevens led the field to the green flag from the Mark Martin Automotive Pole Position with two-time series champion Kyle Beard alongside.

Beard grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag and paced the first 38 circuits before the 11th-starting Phillips edged ahead on lap 39. The duo battled for the top spot for the next two circuits before Beard tangled with a lapped car, causing him to spin from contention.

Phillips went on to lead the final six laps to score the $5,000 victory by 2.237 seconds over Stevens with Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Brian Rickman in third, Logan Martin fourth, and Hunter Rasdon rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will be idle next weekend before returning to action on June 17-18 at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) with the 2022 edition of the Clash at the Mag.

The event is headlined by the CCSDS Super Late Models battling for $5,000-to-win on Friday, June 17 and $12,000-to-win on Saturday, June 18.

On Thursday, June 16 the weekend kicks off with an Open Practice Session from 7-10pm.

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 17 the Clash at The MAG kicks into high gear with the COMP Cams Super Late Model Dirt Series completing in a complete $5,000-to-win program. In addition, complete programs will be held for The Trak-Star MSSS Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win / $75-to-start), Twin River Auto Sales Crate Late Models ($800-to-win / $50-to-start), and William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stocks ($500-to-win / $50-to-start) and The Eaton Clinic CRUSA Modifieds ($500-to-win / $50-to-start).

On Friday the driver’s meeting is at 6:30pm with hot laps at 7:30pm.

The Clash at The MAG finale is set for Saturday, June 18.. The night’s action includes the COMP Cams Super Late Models Dirt Series contesting a complete program for $12,000-to-win plus complete programs for The Trak-Star MSSS Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win / $75-to-start), Twin River Auto Sales Crate Late Models ($1,000-to-win / $50-to-Start), Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman ( $500-to-win / $50-to-start) and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots ($300-to-win / $50-to-start).

On Saturday the Drivers Meeting is at 6:00pm with racing action starting at 7:00pm.

Friday Grandstand Admission is $25 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5, and Kids 5 & under free. Adult 2-Day Grandstand Pass is $50

Saturday Grandstand Admission is $30 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5, and Kids 5 & under free.

Thursday Pit Admission is $20 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $10, and Kids 5 & under free. Adult 3-Day Pit Pass is $90.

Friday Pit Admission is $35 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $25, and Kids 5 & under free. Saturday Pit Admission is $40 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $30, and Kids 5 & under free.

Four Wheeler’s/ATV’s/Dirt Bikes, ect. $25 for the weekend. (Each race team will receive one free band at registration. Any additional bands will be $25 each.

The CCSDS tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 3, 2022

Rockabilly 45

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Feature Results (45 Laps)

1)Terry Phillips 2)Tyler Stevens 3)Brian Rickman 4)Logan Martin 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Jamie Burford 7)Morgan Bagley 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Chandler Petty 10)David Payne 11)Brandon Carpenter 12)Jon Kirby 13)Scott Crigler 14)Donnie Barnhart 15)Blake McClain 16)Kyle Beard 17)Eckie Harrison 18)Terry Henson 19)Shannon Parker 20)Dean Carpenter 21)Nathan Brown 22)Mason Oberkramer 23)Bobby Blankenship

DNS: Tim Baker, Preston Farmer, Blake McClain, Chad Mallett

Entries: 27

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (13.529)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Tyler Stevens

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Brian Rickman

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: (Terry Phillips +10)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Tyler Stevens

COMP Cams Top Performer: Terry Phillips

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1-38); Terry Phillips (39-45)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

