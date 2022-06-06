Dylan Bias Super Stock Memorial Race claimed by Cole Henson

Double X Speedway

California, MO

June 5, 2022

For Immediate Release—

Sunday night it was the Super Stock division’s time to shine at the running of the annual Dylan Bias Memorial Race at Double X Speedway. This annual event is held to honor a young racer taken from us too soon. Dylan’s family and friends make this special event possible to reward drivers in the division he enjoyed as a fan and as a competitor. The Pure Stocks were back for another appearance along with the Double X mainstay, Winged Sprint Cars.

The Pure Stock class was the first to take the track in competition for the evening. A moderate field of eight cars were on hand to challenge each other for the checkered flag. The first heat had Bradley McDowell and Shannon Sullivan bringing the field to the green flag. It was all Miller County in the first two rows to start the heat race. Bradley McDowell used his pole position to move into the number one spot on the start with Preston McDowell giving chase. Bradley McDowell would maintain a comfortable lead over the field and would survive a caution after lap six to take the win. Preston McDowell would finish second, Darin Porter ran third, Justin McDowell fourth and Ryan Flamm completed the top five.

Next to take the track were the Super Stocks. Derek Henson made his presence known early by taking the lead from the number five starting spot on lap one and drove away to a comfortable victory. Blaine Ewing claimed the runner up spot, Joe Miller was third, Jody Romig fourth and Eddie Keeran finished fifth. Heat race number two saw Dale Berry and Chris Kircher on the front row. Berry would lead early but Cole Henson began running down the leader and would take the lead on lap six going into turn one. Henson would lead the remainder of the way with Berry finsinhg second, Chris Kircher would finish third, Nick Gibson fourth and Steve Beach would complete the top five.

Wrapping up the heat race action were the Winged Sprint Cars contesting two heat races. Heat one saw Marshall, MO driver Ben Brown claim a decisive victory over Jack Wagner in second, Samuel Wagner in third, Tyler Elliott ran fourth and Broc Elliott finished fifth. Heat two was led to the green by Quincy,IL driver Jake Griffin and California’s own Tyler Blank. Blank would win the charge into turn one and claim the win over Griffin in second, Taylor Walton would be right behind Griffin in third, Mackenzie Borchers finished fourth and Russell Potter completed the five car field.

Two Super Stock Dashes for Cash were run after the heat races. The first dash, the “Fast Six” saw the brothers Henson on the front row heading to the green flag. Derek Henson would power into the lead on lap one and would not be challenged. Dale Berry would finish in the number two spot, Blaine Ewing would finish third, Joe Miller fourth, Chris Kircher was fifth and Cole Henson would complete the field. The “Second Six” dash was next up. Darin Porter and Brandon Hays led the field to the start. Hays would turn around in turn four on the opening lap forcing a restart. On the restart Tyler Crocker would move in to the lead and hold the top spot for three laps. Veteran Steve Beach would make a pass on the bottom into turn one and would withstand the challenges of Crocker to claim the win. Crocker finished a very respectable second, Tyler Potter would finish third, Darin Porter was fourth and Brandon Hays would complete the field.

Feature time saw the Pure Stocks being the first class to take the track to earn the winner’s spoils. Bradley McDowell and Preston McDowell shared the front row bringing the field to the green for the fifteen lap main event. Bradley McDowell had the field covered from his front row starting position. Darin Porter made short work of moving into the number two spot and would chase the leader for the duration of the event but could not find a way around the leader. Following Bradley McDowell and Porter under the checkered was Preston McDowell in third, Justin McDowell in fourth and Shayne Healea completed the top five. Ryan Flamm was sixth, Russell Beach seventh and Shannon Sullivan completed the field.

The Dylan Bias Memorial Super Stock event had the fans excited to see some great racing from the drivers in attendance. Blaine Ewing started on the pole and led lap one before his car took a slight push in turn one allowing Derek Henson to drive by on the low side and take the lead. Henson would open up an eight car lead over the field while his brother Cole would move into the number two position overtaking Ewing on lap five. Dale Berry would move into third on the same lap and the top five would stay the same for the next several laps. Cautions on laps two and fifteen would bunch the field behind the leader, but Derek Henson was still quite strong. On lap eighteen the leader would slow on the back straight and a puff of smoke would come from the 27D and he would slide to a stop in turn three marking an end to his run for the evening. Cole Henson would inherit the lead on the restart with veteran Dale Berry in second, hard charging Blaine Ewing in third, Jody Romig in fourth and “Nitro” Nick Gibson in fifth. Joe Miller had retired to the pit are under the caution. With a two lap shootout for the $1500 winners share Cole “The Hammer” Henson would prevail and take him the victory in a race honoring a former school mate of his. Veteran Dale Berry would finish a close second and Blaine Ewing would finish a tight third. “Nitro” Nick Gibson would overcome an early spin to cross the stripe in fourth and Jody Romig would post a strong fifth place finish. Tyler Crocker would post a strong finish in sixth, Chris Kircher finished seventh, and Brandon Hays would complete the running field in eighth. Derek Henson was credited with ninth and Joe Miller tenth.

In the Winged Sprint Car feature event Ben Brown and Tyler Blank would lead the field to the green flag. The front row was the best starting position for either driver at Double X in 2022. Blank would take off from the outside front row and lead the field into turns one and two. Brown would give chase in second and Jake Griffin would settle into the third spot. A caution after two laps for Mackenzie Borchers spin in turn two would line up the field single file. On the restart it was still Blank in command but the car on the move was the #73 JHR machine of Samuel Wagner moving from fifth to second by lap five when the stopped car of Tyler Elliott would bring out another caution. Wagner would put the pressure on the leader for the next several laps, pulling alongside Blank in turn one and two on lap ten. Blank would finally move back to the familiar top shelf and begin to open up a straightaway advantage over Wagner in a handful of laps. A lap nineteen caution for Russell Potter grouped the field one more time. Again Blank fired off on the restart without missing a beat, Jake Griffin took the John Thoenen owned #0 to the top groove and ran the top from sixth to second place over the final six laps. At the checkered it was Tyler Blank picking up the win, and celebrating his first anniversary with wife Kelsey and son Maverick in victory lane. Hard charging Jake Griffin would finish in the runner up spot with Samuel Wagner running third, Taylor Walton finished fourth and Jack Wagner rounded out the top five. Broc Elliott and Russell Potter would complete the running cars at the finish.

Next Sunday night come out for the annual “Old Timers” reunion at Double X. Old race cars, memorabilia and veteran drivers are on display so come out and bench race for a while before the races. B Modifieds are on the card for the second “B Mod Mania” at Double X in 2022. Winged Sprint Cars and Super Stocks are also on the card. Father’s Day weekend on June 19 will see a $2000 to win Winged Sprint Car Feature along with Super Stocks and Pure Stocks also in competition. Be sure to follow updates on the Double X Speedway Fan age on Facebook or at www.doublexspeedway.com.

Dylan Bias Memorial

Double X Speedway

June 5, 2022

Super Stocks —

Feature —1. 31C-Cole Henson, Russellville; 2. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing, Green Ridge; 4. G1-Nick Gibson, Creighton; 5. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 6. 19J- Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 7. 28K-Chris Kircher, Drexel; 8. 54-Brandon Hays, California; 9. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville (DNF); 10. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown (DNF); 11. 87-Eddie Keeran, California (DNF); 12. 21- Darin Porter, California (DNF); 13. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon (DNF); 14. 22-Tyler Potter, Fulton (DNF); 15. Ryan Flamm, Warrensburg (DNF)

Heat 1 -1. D. Henson; 2. Ewing; 3. Miller; 4. Romig; 5. Keeran; 6. Potter; 7. Porter; 8. Flamm (DNS)

Heat 2 – 1. C. Henson; 2. Berry; 3. Kircher; 4. Gibson; 5. Beach; 6. Crocker; 7. Hays

Pure Stocks –

Feature- 1. 88R-Bradley McDowell, Eldon; 2. 21-Darin Porter, California; 3. 26-Preston McDowell, Tuscumbia; 4. 5-Justin McDowell; Tuscumbia; 5. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 6. 202-Ryan Flamm, Warrensburg; 7. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 8. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon

Heat-1 . B. McDowell; 2. P. McDowell; 3. Porter; 4. J. McDowell; 5. Flamm; 6. Sullivan; 7. Healea; 8. Beach

Winged Sprint Cars –

Feature- 1. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 0-Jake Griffin, Quincy,IL; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 7. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 8. X-Ben Brown, Marshall (DNF); 9. 49-Tyler Elliott, California (DNF); 10. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall (DNF)

Heat 1 – 1. Brown; 2. J. Wagner; 3. S. Wagner; 4. T. Elliott; 5. B. Elliott