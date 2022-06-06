Rocket1 Racing Anticipating Eldora Million and Dirt Late Model Dream

Maintain Lead Atop LOLMDS Standings After Historic 100 Weekend



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/06/22) – Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard are ready to take their best shot at history this week. The team will invade Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway with their sights set on both The Eldora Million and the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

After seeing twin $12,000-to-win prelims on Wednesday, a whopping $1,002,022 winner’s check is on the line on Thursday night in the second running of The Eldora Million. Then on Friday twin $12,000-to-win prelims will once again be posted before seeing a $128,000 top prize on the line in Saturday night’s 28th Dirt Late Model Dream finale.

“This is the kind of week you dream about as a kid. A million dollars to win…. That’s a game changer for any team and any driver,” Sheppard said. “We won the (Dirt Late Model) Dream back in 2019, and to stand on that Eldora (Speedway) Victory Lane stage is amazing. Winning $125,000 in the race that year was amazing as well, and to think about the chance to win over a million dollars one night and then $128,000 two nights later is just crazy. We’re chomping at the bit and ready to roll.

For anyone who can’t attend this weekend’s events, every lap of every event will be broadcast live at www.FloRacing.com .

This past weekend Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard were back on the road with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) at West Virginia Motor Speedway (Mineral Wells, W.Va.) as the E3 Spark Plugs Historic 100 kicked off on Friday evening with a $15,000-to-win prelim.

With 31 LOLMDS Super Late Models on hand for the doubleheader, Sheppard followed up the second-fastest lap in his time trial group with a heat race win. Sliding back three spots in the 30-lap preliminary feature, Brandon recorded a seventh-place finish.

For another full program on Saturday, Brandon edged his way into the $50,000-to-win finale with a third-place finish in his heat race. Rolling off 11th for the feature, Sheppard slipped three positions in the 100-lap affair, crossing the line in 14th.

Sheppard currently holds an 80-point margin atop the LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend as well as the latest series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)