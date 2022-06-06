Ryan Unzicker Races to First Win of 2022 Campaign

New Website Launched at RyanUnzicker.com



EL PASO, Ill. (06/06/22) – After a few near misses to start the year, Ryan Unzicker raced to his first victory of the 2022 season on Saturday night at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.

His first trip to Victory Lane of the 2022 season rewarded him with a $2,500 payday aboard his RJR Transportation / Brucker Farms No. 24 Mosquito Hero / MB Customs / Pro Power Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We had a great weekend top to bottom. We set quick time in our group with the World of Outlaws on Friday night at Tri-City Speedway, won our heat, and then finished fourth in the feature,” Unzicker said. “Then at Fairbury (Speedway) we put the whole night together and got the win. They don’t come easy, so it feels good to get the first of the year. Thanks to my family, crew, and sponsors. I couldn’t do it without them all.”

Ryan Unzicker trekked to Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.) on Friday afternoon to enter his RJR Transportation No. 24 Late Model into battle with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series.

After topping his 19-car time trial group, Unzicker secured his spot into the redraw with a heat race victory. Receiving the second-starting position for the $10,000-to-win A-Main, Ryan raced in the Top 5 throughout the 50-lap affair before registering a fourth-place finish.

He followed Bobby Pierce, Kyle Bronson, and Ryan Gustin across the line with Kyle Hammer coming in fifth.

On Saturday evening at Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Ill.), Unzicker advanced one spot in his heat race to finish second. Outrunning World of Outlaw regular Shane Clanton in the feature, Ryan raced to his first win of the season over Clanton, Tommy Sheppard Jr., Max Blair, and Kevin Weaver. He earned $2,500 for his winning performance.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.WoOLMS.com and www.FairburySpeedway.com .

The team currently plans to return to Fairbury Speedway for another $2,500-to-win FALS Cup event this Saturday.

Additionally, the team recently launched a brand-new website at www.RyanUnzicker.com . The site, which is a one-stop shop for the latest team news, apparel, media, and more, is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Ryan Unzicker would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include RJR Transportation Co., Brucker Farms, Mosquito Hero, Fairbury Fastener & Supply, Varsitee Screenprinting, V1 Comfort Solutions Heating & Cooling, Larimer Cows & Calves, Mayer Automotive, Absolute Home Repair and Remodeling, Renegade Race Fuels and Lubricants, Gary Miller’s Classic Auto, El Paso Outdoor Center, Unzicker Equipment, Aftershock Decals, Bert By Budda, Konstruction Services Landscape Contractor, Pro Power Racing Engines, Speedwerx, MB Customs Race Cars, NAPA Auto Parts, Allstar Performance, QuickCar Racing Products, Advanced Racing Suspensions, Hoosier Tire, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, FastShafts, The Joie of Seating, Sweet Manufacturing, Pontiac RV, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, PEM Racing Products, Dyers’ Top Rods, Allen Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Quarter Master, Performance Bodies & Parts, DirtCarLift, Action Suspension, Hoosier Tire Midwest, Micro-Armor Advanced Technology Lubricants, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Ryan Unzicker Racing, please visit www.RyanUnzicker.com .

