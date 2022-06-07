DIRTcar Summer Nationals Takes on Charleston Speedway July 5

RACE ADDED: Charleston Speedway Hosts Late Models, Modifieds July 5

Both tours will now contest 32 races

CHARLESTON, IL – June 7, 2022 – For the first time since 2017, DIRTcar Late Models are going racing at Charleston Speedway.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models will grace the banks of the three-eighths-mile oval in the inaugural Graves 40 to kick off Illinois-Indiana Week (Week #4) on Tuesday, July 5, accompanied by the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals. This brings both tours back to an even 32 races for the 2022 schedule.

The Hell Tour has visited the venue four times in its 37-year history with Bob Pierce (2002), Rodney Melvin (2009), Brian Shirley (2010) and Billy Moyer Jr. (2017) all collecting wins.

The $5,000-to-win Late Model event, originally scheduled for May 21 as part of the MARS Racing Series, was rained out and has since taken on the new date under the Summer Nationals banner. MARS Series Director Tony Izzo will still have a hand in putting on the event, taking on the promotional duties under his Sixteens Race Promotions brand.

The Graves 40 event title honors the entire Graves family who supported Charleston Speedway for over 40 years as racers, car builders, announcers and track staff.

If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap from Charleston and the rest of the 2022 DIRTcar Summer Nationals live on DIRTVision.