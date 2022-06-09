Friday’s Xtreme Outlaw Race at Lake Ozark Canceled, Saturday Still On

Friday’s Xtreme Outlaw / WAR Sprint Race Canceled, Saturday Still On at Lake Ozark

Saturday’s Purse Remains $6,000-to-win at Eldon, Missouri Oval

ELDON, MO – June 9, 2022 – With morning rain showers developing into afternoon scattered thunderstorms, Lake Ozark Speedway officials have made the call to cancel Friday’s event for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation.

Saturday’s race – held in conjunction with the POWRi WAR Sprint League – will run as scheduled with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start purse at the Eldon, MO 1/3-mile. It will be the fourth event in Series history and the first since debuting at Lake Ozark on April 9, a thrilling affair won by CJ Leary over the likes of Robert Ballou, Shane Cockrum, Brady Bacon, and others.

Pit gates will open at 2:00 pm with the grandstands open at 5:00 pm and cars on track at 6:30 pm on Saturday night. Tickets will be available at the track with prices set at $25 for adults, $10 for kids 6-12, and FREE for kids 5-under. The POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Cars will also be in action.

If you can’t attend yourself, you can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.