Dietrich scores Attica win to open Ohio Sprint Speedweek

ATTICA, Ohio – Danny Dietrich could have stayed in Pennsylvania and continued his success and chase points but the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania driver opted to chase the 40th Annual Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires and it paid off Friday, June 10 as he scored his first ever win at Attica Raceway Park.

The victory is the seventh overall win for Dietrich in 2022 and his first ever at Attica and came on the Bert and Brigitte Emick Classic on Ohio Laborers/Ohio CAT/True Alpha Wealthy Management Night. The victory is the 16th with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 for Dietrich and came on the night the Emicks, who ran the series from 1980 through 2002, were honored. It was the 136th appearance of the All Stars at Attica and the 250th Ohio Sprint Speedweek A-main in the event’s history.

While the final stats will show Dietrich led all 35 laps for the $6,000 payday, it wasn’t easy and included near disaster on lap 16 when he got off the back stretch. A restart with just four laps to go gave the field a shot at Dietrich but he executed a flawless restart and drove to the win over Bill Balog, Justin Peck, Cap Henry and 23rd starting Zeb Wise.

“Holy shit I didn’t even know where I was going it was that dusty down the back stretch when that happened. I had no idea. I just know it took off down the banking to the right and I had to pitch her sideways to try to get back on the track. I wasn’t expecting the 23 car. I was glad to save it and glad the cautions fell when they came because it was getting pretty tough. I never really had to move anywhere other than the top … a couple of times I went to the bottom down there in one and two. It really didn’t feel bad just didn’t feel like I did on the top with clean air and a clean race track. We had a really had a good car. I have to thank Joey, Jake, Eric…my owner back home (Gary Kauffman). We could be back home racing for points but we’re here racing for Ohio Speedweek points and hopefully we can win this at the end of the week,” said Dietrich beside his Sweeney Car dot com/Pace Performance/Bollinger Construction/RV 4 Wheel Drive backed #48.

Hartland, Wisconsin’s Bill Balog got to Dietrich a couple of times but a caution would negate his challenges and he settled for a runner-up finish.

“The cautions hurt us but we needed that run. We didn’t need that last caution. I thought I was going to be able to make something happen but congratulations to Danny…he did a great job. Anderson’s Maple Syrup, Wayne Corini, Howard Law…thank you guys for letting me do this. That’s best we’ve ever been here…probably best we’ve ever been in Ohio. The stuff we did over this week we probably should have done weeks ago. You do the best you can and try to do what you can do. These things are finicky…I think we’re getting closer in Ohio,” said Balog.

Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck nipped former Attica Champion Cap Henry to round out the podium.

“I think it might have been a little different race had I not blown it off the edge there on the last lap in the dash. It is what it is. My guys gave me a really good car all night. I think we needed just a little bit more right rear stick there in the feature. My forward bite is crazy these RPM chassis are nuts … they have so much forward bite in them. I think we missed our little fine tune there in the feature. The HP Engines are hitting, the Tree Center and Coastal Race Parts have our backs and Tom Buch has put us in a really good position to come out here and race for a living. It’s the first night of nine…we have a long stretch ahead,” said Peck.

Rusty Schlenk took the lead of the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature with just six laps to go after a spirited battle with JR Gentry and drove away to his second victory of the year at Attica, the 33rd of his career at the track.

“I made one mistake that nearly cost us there on the cushion in three and four. But this Dominator Chassis we built this winter is handling perfect and I hope we have a lot more wins coming,” said Schlenk beside his Velicita Fire Suits, VP Fuels, Dominator Race Products, Bilstein Shocks, Lendrum Springs, Tom Finch Auto backed #91.

At the drop of the green for the 35-lap All Star feature, Dietrich jumped into the lead with Parker Price Miller, Cory Eliason, Balog, Trey Jacobs and Peck in tow. Eliason grabbed second on lap four just before the red flew for a Skylar Gee flip which also saw Tyler Courtney and Hunter Schuerenberg get together. On the restart Dietrich pulled away from Eliason while Price Miller was locked in a great battle with Balog and Peck. Price Miller spun on lap eight, collecting Cole Macedo.

Once again on the restart Dietrich pulled away as Balog took second with Eliason, Peck, Jacobs and Cap Henry giving chase. Near disaster struck on lap 16 as Dietrich slipped off the back stretch which allowed Balog to close. Entering heavy lapped traffic on lap 18, Balog was nipping at Dietrich’s rear bumper. A caution for Eliason who tangled with Peck battling for third gave Dietrich a clear track that he used to his advantage to build another sizeable lead. With just 11 laps to go the car on the move was the previous week’s All Star winner at Attica, Zeb Wise who had charged from 23rd to 7th.

A final caution on lap 31 gave Balog another shot at Dietrich but a flawless restart saw “Double D” pull away for the win.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 24 with the Attica Fremont Championship Series 410 and 305 sprints in action along with the Attica/Oakshade Late Model Series Challenge.

