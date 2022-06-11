NEUMAN GOES BACK-TO-BACK IN #MOWASprints ACTION

Jacksonville, Ill. (June 10, 2022) – Jake Neuman couldn’t have asked for a better night on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. The 2021 Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series runner-up found his way back to victory lane just one week after scoring a MOWA win at Tri-City Speedway.

23 cars signed in for the night’s event, the 50th-career event for the series at Jacksonville Speedway. After losing two drivers after heat race incidents and another driver during the Pace Lap, the field of 20 came to life. Neuman jumped to the early race lead ahead of fellow front row starter Colton Fisher, who fought back challenges from Terry Babb and Shelby Bosie.

Neuman extended his lead over the field and quickly reached lapped traffic on the ¼-mile oval in a race that went flag-to-flag, completing in just five minutes. Navigating through lapped traffic with a comfortable pace over the field, Neuman had his eyes set on the prize while behind him, drivers were battling back and forth for key positions. In the late stages of the race, 7th-starting Ryan Timms, and 8th-starting Joe B. Miller went into assault mode, overtaking Paul Nienhiser to fill the top three positions. Miller was able to work past Timms to secure a second place finish while Timms crossed the line in third, behind winner Jake Neuman. Friday’s event was the second win for Neuman in just as many weeks, after scoring a win last Friday at Tri-City Speedway during the Inaugural #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic. Slater Helt of Harrisonille, MO was the hard charger in Friday’s A-Main, advancing 7 positions to finish 11th.

The victory for Neuman was his fourth career win with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series. He now sits tied for 8th-place on the All-Time Wins List.

The series will head to Fairbury Speedway tomorrow for the Bill Waite Jr Memorial Classic, in conjunction with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series where the winner will walk away with a $6,000 payday.

Feature Results: (25 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 5. 83-Colton Fisher[2]; 6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]; 7. 88-Terry Babb[3]; 8. 29X-Brayton Lynch[12]; 9. 42-Preston Perlmutter[5]; 10. 71-Caden Englehart[10]; 11. 22S-Slater Helt[18]; 12. 6R-Ryan Bunton[13]; 13. 79J-Jacob Patton[14]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan[15]; 15. 1T-Trevin Littleton[19]; 16. T01-Anthony D’Alessio[22]; 17. 7A-Will Armitage[23]; 18. 99W-Korey Weyant[17]; 19. 44-Cory Bruns[21]; 20. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[11]; 21. (DNS) 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn; 22. (DNS) 17-Reece Saldana; 23. (DNS) 357-Ryan Edwards

5D Speed Shop Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 2. 83-Colton Fisher[2]; 3. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn[4]; 4. 42-Preston Perlmutter[8]; 5. 79J-Jacob Patton[5]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 44-Cory Bruns[3]; 8. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

Collision Concepts Inc. Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]; 3. 71-Caden Englehart[2]; 4. 29X-Brayton Lynch[4]; 5. 6R-Ryan Bunton[6]; 6. 99W-Korey Weyant[5]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt[8]; 8. T01-Anthony D’Alessio[7]

Walker Electric Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 3. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[2]; 4. 88-Terry Babb[7]; 5. 17-Reece Saldana[3]; 6. 1T-Trevin Littleton[4]; 7. 357-Ryan Edwards[6]

BMRS A-Main Hard Charger: Slater Helt [+7]

Midland Performance High Points Driver: Joe B. Miller

—

Brendon Bauman