Rain postpones Dirt Late Model Dream till September

Persistent rain showers lasting through the evening have forced Eldora Speedway and DIRTcar Officials to postpone the remaining 86 laps of the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream.

The event will continue on Wednesday September 7, the week of the 52nd World 100.

More details will be available at a later date.

When the race resumes in September, Chris Madden will lead the field to the green after leading the first 14 laps.

UP NEXT: The DIRTcar Late Models will kick off the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Tuesday June 14th at Kankakee Speedway in Kankakee, IL.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.