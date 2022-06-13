Double X Speedway Results – 6/12/22

Race Results 6-12-22

360 Winged Sprints

Feature- 1. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 2. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 5. 88g-Garrett Hulsey, Lone Jack; 6. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 7. 0-Jake Griffin, Quincy IL; 8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 9. 3-Russell Potter, Boonville; 10. 00-Broc Elliott, California, MO; 11. X-Ben Brown, Marshall; 12. 36jr-Camden Couch, Agency; 13. 36j-Luis Gutierrez, Agency.

Heat 1– Walton, Blank, Hulsey, S. Wagner, Borchers, Potter, Gutierrez.

Heat 2– Griffin, Brown, J. Wagner, B. Elliott, T. Elliott, Couch.

Super Stocks

Feature– 1. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 2. 8D-Darek Wiss, Centralia; 3. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 4. 19j-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 5. 22-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 6. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown.

Heat– Wiss, Crocker, Berry, Romig, Potter, Miller.

B-Mods

Feature- 1. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz, Sedalia; 3. 74-Adam Hall, Columbia; 4. 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 5. 52-Jimmy Borgmann, Boonville; 6. Justin Dick, Sedalia; 7. 30-Dustin Loucas, Fulton; 8. 21 Jacob Potter, Fulton.

Heat- Schultz, Hall, Kirk, T. Potter, Dick, Borgmann, J. Potter, Loucas.

