Rocket1 Racing Competes in Eldora Million and Dirt Late Model Dream



Carries LOLMDS Point Lead into Triple Header Weekend



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/13/22) – Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard battled the weather and a talented field of over 120 competitors last week at the second running of the Eldora Million as well as the Dirt Late Model Dream XXVIII at Eldora Speedway.

Sheppard finished ninth in the Eldora Million in the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model. Meanwhile, the completion of the Dirt Late Model Dream XXVII will have to wait a few months as persistent rain forced the event to be postponed to September 7.

“It was a long and grueling weekend for all of the teams, staff, and fans at Eldora Speedway. Mother Nature just kept us all guessing for four-straight days,” Sheppard said. “We got down a lap early in the (Eldora) Million on Thursday night, but we actually raced past (Jonathan) Davenport to get our lap back at one point. However, the top groove was tricky, and I got into the wall and our car wasn’t the same after that. We got a ninth-place finish there, and then we had just got rolling in the (Dirt Late Model) Dream, when the rain moved in so we’ll have to wait until September to see how that unfolds.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to action with Lucas (Oil Late Model Dirt Series) this weekend, and hopefully we can grab some wins and add to our point lead.”

Brandon Sheppard entered the Rocket1 Racing No. 1 Late Model into battle at the famed Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Thursday morning after Mother Nature consolidated the second running of the Eldora Million into a single day.

Splitting the 124-car field into a pair of $12,000-to-win preliminary features, Sheppard’s third-place finish in his heat race pinned him on the sixth row for the A-Main.

Wheeling his way into the Top-5, Brandon passed eight cars in the 25-lap affair to register a fourth-place finish. He trailed Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Bobby Pierce to the checkers with Jason Feger coming in fifth.

Later that night with his preliminary finish placing him on the second row of his heat race, Brandon missed a transfer spot by one position, relegating him into the B-Main. Needing to place second or better to make the $1,002,022-to-win Eldora Million, Sheppard scored a runner-up finish behind Dale McDowell. After running as high as fifth from the 24th-starting position, Brandon ultimately notched a ninth-place finish in 101-lapper.

For the Dirt Late Model Dream XXVIII on Friday afternoon, Sheppard laid down the 12th-fastest time in his group before placing third in his heat race. With $12,000 on the line in the preliminary feature, Brandon advanced forward six spots to finish sixth.

Earning the second-starting position for his heat race on Saturday evening, Brandon secured his spot into the $128,000-to-win Dirt Late Model Dream with a runner-up finish. Starting in the 10th position, Sheppard was running 14th on lap 14 when continuous rain forced officials to postpone the remainder of the 100-lapper to September 7.

Full results from the week are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Rocket1 Racing now turns their attention back to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) as the tour preps for three nights of racing action this Thursday-Saturday. The triple header opens on Thursday with a $10,000-to-win program at Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.) before shifting to Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.) for the Mountain Moonshine Classic on Friday and Saturday. The inaugural event posts twin $5,000-to-win programs on Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Brandon continues to lead the latest series standings.

For more information on the events as well as the latest complete standings, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)