Dennis Erb Racing Set for Opening Summer Nationals Week Following Eldora

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing made their annual June pilgrimage from the Land of Lincoln to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from June 8-11 – this time for both the ‘Eldora Million’ and the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream.’ Following a washout on Wednesday in the Buckeye State, the entire ‘Eldora Million’ program was contested on Thursday. In the $12,000 to win preliminary show in the afternoon, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in seventeenth fastest in his group during qualifying before running third in his heat race and ninth in the 25-lap sprint. In the nightcap, Dennis grabbed the third and final transfer spot through his heat race to gain access into the $1,002,022 to win ‘Eldora Million’ headliner and was eventually paid for a fifteenth place performance in the 101-lap affair.

The annual running of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ then took center stage over the weekend at the “Big E.” On Friday evening, Dennis stopped the clock twentieth fastest in his group during time trials and later placed fourth in his loaded heat race. In the 25-lap feature event, which boasted a $12,000 top prize and was pushed back to Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout picked off nine competitors en route to a solid seventh place showing. Later that day, Dennis finished fourth in both his heat race and his B-Main leading into the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream,’ which just narrowly kept him out of the $128,000 to win crown jewel headliner. Complete results from each day at Eldora Speedway can be found online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

With only a few days in the rearview from the trip to Eldora, the #28 team is about to embark on a busy six-day stretch of racing in the states of Illinois and Iowa to kick off the 2022 edition of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. The dirt-slinging action will start later tonight, June 14, with a visit to Kankakee County Speedway in Kankakee, Illinois, as a $5,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs in the lid lifter. The monthlong grind – known as the “Hell Tour” – will then take Dennis to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois, Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa, Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois, and Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois later this week. You can watch each of these races LIVE on DIRTVision, while additional information can be found online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Upcoming Schedule:

June 14 | Kankakee County (IL) Speedway – $5,000 to win

June 15 | Peoria (IL) Speedway – $5,000 to win

June 16 | Davenport (IA) Speedway – $5,000 to win

June 17 | Tri-City (IL) Speedway – $10,000 to win

June 18 | Fairbury (IL) Speedway – $10,000 to win

June 19 | Sycamore (IL) Speedway – $5,000 to win

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

