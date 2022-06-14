Justin Peck takes Duffy Smith Memorial at Wayne County Speedway in night four of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 13, 2022) – Persistence and patience certainly paid off for Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck on Monday night at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, ultimately cashing in for a $6,000 payday in night four of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires.

Peck, now a three-time winner with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 in 2022, took command of the 25-lap Duffy Smith Memorial program on lap 15, utilizing a slider through turns one and two to put race-long leader, Cory Eliason, in his rearview mirror. It took not only one, but three tries for Peck to take control over the Rudeen Racing No. 26 entry, first attempting a slider on lap 13, then again on lap 14. Needless to say, Peck’s persistence eventually worked in his favor.

“I feel like we’ve always been fast at Wayne County, just could never get the job done,” an elated Justin Peck said after his Wayne County victory. “I think I’ve finished in every position but first, so this is pretty cool. I was praying that the motor would hold because it was starting to get pretty warm. Luckily, it all worked out. I can’t say enough about these Buch Motorsports guys. They bust their tails and it’s paying off.”

Once in control, it was smooth sailing for the ace of the Buch Motorsports/Coastal Race Parts No. 13 entry, even withstanding a last-ditch effort by Cale Thomas, who showed Peck his nose after a lap 21 restart.

“I knew the top was the way to go down in one and two. I saw Cale’s (Thomas) nose there below me, but I knew if I could keep my momentum on the top that he wasn’t going to drive by, or if he did slide me, I would be able to turn back underneath,” Peck added. “I figured my safe bet from that point forward was to just rip the top and keep my wing speed. Cale usually gets around this place pretty good.”

Thomas held on to finish second, followed by current All Star points leader, Tyler Courtney, round three winner, Zeb Wise, and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires will move further east and invade Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 14.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

SPEEDWEEK AGENDA:

Tuesday, June 14

Sharon Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Atomic Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 4:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Portsmouth Raceway Park | $20,554

Pit Gates: 2:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Contingency Awards/Results: Wayne County Speedway | June 13, 2022:

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Night #4: Duffy Smith Memorial | $6,000

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 42

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Trey Jacobs | 14.978

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Zeb Wise | 14.516

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Justin Peck

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Kyle Reinhardt

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Cory Eliason

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Christopher Bell

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Alex Bowman

Tezos A-Main Winner: Justin Peck (3)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Cap Henry (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Greg Wilson

Qualifying

Group (A)

18-Cole Macedo, 14.614; 2. 13-Justin Peck, 14.782; 3. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.946; 4. 38K-Chris Myers, 14.969; 5. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.973; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 15.058; 7. 23-Tim Shaffer, 15.088; 8. 16-DJ Foos, 15.397; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 15.876

Group (B)

10-Zeb Wise, 14.516; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.820; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.904; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 14.930; 5. 11K-Buddy Kofoid, 14.963; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.122; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner, 15.589; 8. 25-Jamie Myers, 16.143; 9. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 17.003

Group (C)

39-Christopher Bell, 14.659; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.693; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.995; 4. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.045; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.113; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.273; 7. 97-Greg Wilson, 15.516; 8. 29-Logan McCandless, 15.956

Group (D)

91T-Cale Thomas, 14.552; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.963; 3. 19-Chris Windom, 15.244; 4. 8-Zach Ames, 15.323; 5. 16M-Danny Mumaw, 15.522; 6. 9-Ricky Peterson, 15.528; 7. 20-Daniel Burkhart, 16.630; 8. 9J-Andrew Palker, —

Group (E)

11-Parker Price Miller, 14.681; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.738; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.786; 4. 4-Cap Henry, 14.918; 5. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 14.952; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman, 15.043; 7. 17-Carson Short, 15.124; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall, 16.032

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

13-Justin Peck [1]; 2. 49X-Ian Madsen [2]; 3. 18-Cole Macedo [4]; 4. 4S-Tyler Street [5]; 5. 38K-Chris Myers [3]; 6. 16-DJ Foos [8]; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [9]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan [6]; 9. 23-Tim Shaffer [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [4]; 3. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [5]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit [2]; 5. 101-Lachlan McHugh [3]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 7. 25-Jamie Myers [8]; 8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [9]; 9. 38-Leyton Wagner [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee [6]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs [5]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs [2]; 6. 39-Christopher Bell [4]; 7. 97-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

91-Kyle Reinhardt [1]; 2. 19-Chris Windom [2]; 3. 8-Zach Ames [3]; 4. 91T-Cale Thomas [4]; 5. 9-Ricky Peterson [6]; 6. 16M-Danny Mumaw [5]; 7. 9J-Andrew Palker [8]; 8. 20-Daniel Burkhart [7]

Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 5. 17-Carson Short [7]; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman [6]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall [8]; 8. 28-Brandon Spithaler [5]

Dash (6 Laps)

26-Cory Eliason [2]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [3]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [1]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]; 5. 91T-Cale Thomas [4]; 6. 18-Cole Macedo [8]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]; 8. 10-Zeb Wise [9]; 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [10]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

39-Christopher Bell [1]; 2. 17-Carson Short [5]; 3. 101-Lachlan McHugh [2]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [11]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman [7]; 6. 9-Ricky Peterson [6]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker [8]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall [13]; 9. 23-Tim Shaffer [21]; 10. 9J-Andrew Palker [15]; 11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [12]; 12. 25-Jamie Myers [14]; 13. 29-Logan McCandless [18]; 14. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [20]; 15. 20-Daniel Burkhart [19]; 16. 25R-Jordan Ryan [17]; 17. 38K-Chris Myers [3]; 18. 16-DJ Foos [9]; 19. 28-Brandon Spithaler [16]

A-main (25 Laps)

13-Justin Peck [2]; 2. 91T-Cale Thomas [5]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]; 4. 10-Zeb Wise [8]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 6. 4-Cap Henry [18]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs [20]; 9. 49X-Ian Madsen [11]; 10. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [14]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [10]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog [13]; 13. 19-Chris Windom [12]; 14. 97-Greg Wilson [24]; 15. 39-Christopher Bell [21]; 16. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]; 17. 70-Henry Malcuit [17]; 18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [9]; 19. 101-Lachlan McHugh [23]; 20. 17-Carson Short [22]; 21. 99-Skylar Gee [15]; 22. 18-Cole Macedo [6]; 23. 4S-Tyler Street [19]; 24. 8-Zach Ames [16] Lap Leaders: Cory Eliason (1-14), Justin Peck (15-25)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg

Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Justin Peck

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Hunter Schuerenberg (2)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Justin Peck (2)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Bill Balog

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Hunter Schuerenberg (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Anthony Macri (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri (4)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Zeb Wise

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Cole Duncan

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Danny Dietrich

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Parker Price-Miller

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Zeb Wise (2)

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Justin Peck (3)

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Parker Price-Miller | 13.249

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Anthony Macri | 16.902

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Mike Wagner | 15.416

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner | 13.373

Sharon, OH (April 30): Tyler Courtney | 14.683

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Hunter Schuerenberg | 13.377

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Zeb Wise | 14.625

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Scott Bogucki | 10.040

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Parker Price-Miller | 10.895

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Cap Henry | 11.952

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lance Dewease | 16.156

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri | 16.499

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Parker Price-Miller | 12.464

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Parker Price-Miller | 11.398

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Justin Peck | 12.412

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck | 12.403

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Craig Mintz | 12.899

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Zeb Wise | 14.516

2022 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Terry McCarl (+12)

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Tanner Thorson (+14)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Bill Balog (+16)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Greg Wilson (+13)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Dominic Scelzi (+8)

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Danny Dietrich (+14)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner (+16)

Sharon, OH (April 30): Kevin Thomas Jr. (+10)

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Scott Bogucki (+11)

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Tyler Courtney (+11)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Cole Duncan (+16)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Justin Peck (+13)

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Tyler Courtney (+10)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Lucas Wolfe (+15)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Greg Wilson (+11)

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Bryan Nuckles (+15)

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Zeb Wise (+18)

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck (+11)

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Bill Balog (+11)

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Cap Henry (+12)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of June 13):

Tyler Courtney – 2786

Justin Peck – 2738

Cap Henry – 2666

Parker Price-Miller – 2654

Hunter Schuerenberg – 2624

Zeb Wise – 2612

Bill Balog – 2594

Cory Eliason – 2560

Chris Windom – 2400

Kyle Reinhardt – 2738

2022 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Standings (as of Round #4 at Wayne County):

Cap Henry – 568

Justin Peck – 564

Tyler Courtney – 548

Danny Dietrich – 540

Zeb Wise – 536