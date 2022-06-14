Justin Peck takes Duffy Smith Memorial at Wayne County Speedway in night four of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 13, 2022) – Persistence and patience certainly paid off for Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck on Monday night at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, ultimately cashing in for a $6,000 payday in night four of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires.
Peck, now a three-time winner with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 in 2022, took command of the 25-lap Duffy Smith Memorial program on lap 15, utilizing a slider through turns one and two to put race-long leader, Cory Eliason, in his rearview mirror. It took not only one, but three tries for Peck to take control over the Rudeen Racing No. 26 entry, first attempting a slider on lap 13, then again on lap 14. Needless to say, Peck’s persistence eventually worked in his favor.
“I feel like we’ve always been fast at Wayne County, just could never get the job done,” an elated Justin Peck said after his Wayne County victory. “I think I’ve finished in every position but first, so this is pretty cool. I was praying that the motor would hold because it was starting to get pretty warm. Luckily, it all worked out. I can’t say enough about these Buch Motorsports guys. They bust their tails and it’s paying off.”
Once in control, it was smooth sailing for the ace of the Buch Motorsports/Coastal Race Parts No. 13 entry, even withstanding a last-ditch effort by Cale Thomas, who showed Peck his nose after a lap 21 restart.
“I knew the top was the way to go down in one and two. I saw Cale’s (Thomas) nose there below me, but I knew if I could keep my momentum on the top that he wasn’t going to drive by, or if he did slide me, I would be able to turn back underneath,” Peck added. “I figured my safe bet from that point forward was to just rip the top and keep my wing speed. Cale usually gets around this place pretty good.”
Thomas held on to finish second, followed by current All Star points leader, Tyler Courtney, round three winner, Zeb Wise, and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason.
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires will move further east and invade Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 14.
For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.
SPEEDWEEK AGENDA:
Tuesday, June 14
Sharon Speedway | $6,000
Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Atomic Speedway | $6,000
Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000
Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17
Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000
Pit Gates: 4:30 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Portsmouth Raceway Park | $20,554
Pit Gates: 2:00 p.m.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Contingency Awards/Results: Wayne County Speedway | June 13, 2022:
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires
Night #4: Duffy Smith Memorial | $6,000
Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 42
Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Trey Jacobs | 14.978
Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Zeb Wise | 14.516
Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Justin Peck
Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg
All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Tyler Courtney
Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Kyle Reinhardt
Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Danny Dietrich
Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Cory Eliason
Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Christopher Bell
Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Alex Bowman
Tezos A-Main Winner: Justin Peck (3)
Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Cap Henry (+12)
Carquest Perseverance Award: Greg Wilson
Qualifying
Group (A)
18-Cole Macedo, 14.614; 2. 13-Justin Peck, 14.782; 3. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.946; 4. 38K-Chris Myers, 14.969; 5. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.973; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 15.058; 7. 23-Tim Shaffer, 15.088; 8. 16-DJ Foos, 15.397; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 15.876
Group (B)
10-Zeb Wise, 14.516; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.820; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.904; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 14.930; 5. 11K-Buddy Kofoid, 14.963; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.122; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner, 15.589; 8. 25-Jamie Myers, 16.143; 9. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 17.003
Group (C)
39-Christopher Bell, 14.659; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.693; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.995; 4. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.045; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.113; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.273; 7. 97-Greg Wilson, 15.516; 8. 29-Logan McCandless, 15.956
Group (D)
91T-Cale Thomas, 14.552; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.963; 3. 19-Chris Windom, 15.244; 4. 8-Zach Ames, 15.323; 5. 16M-Danny Mumaw, 15.522; 6. 9-Ricky Peterson, 15.528; 7. 20-Daniel Burkhart, 16.630; 8. 9J-Andrew Palker, —
Group (E)
11-Parker Price Miller, 14.681; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.738; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.786; 4. 4-Cap Henry, 14.918; 5. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 14.952; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman, 15.043; 7. 17-Carson Short, 15.124; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall, 16.032
Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
13-Justin Peck [1]; 2. 49X-Ian Madsen [2]; 3. 18-Cole Macedo [4]; 4. 4S-Tyler Street [5]; 5. 38K-Chris Myers [3]; 6. 16-DJ Foos [8]; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [9]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan [6]; 9. 23-Tim Shaffer [7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [4]; 3. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [5]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit [2]; 5. 101-Lachlan McHugh [3]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 7. 25-Jamie Myers [8]; 8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [9]; 9. 38-Leyton Wagner [7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee [6]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs [5]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs [2]; 6. 39-Christopher Bell [4]; 7. 97-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless [8]
Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
91-Kyle Reinhardt [1]; 2. 19-Chris Windom [2]; 3. 8-Zach Ames [3]; 4. 91T-Cale Thomas [4]; 5. 9-Ricky Peterson [6]; 6. 16M-Danny Mumaw [5]; 7. 9J-Andrew Palker [8]; 8. 20-Daniel Burkhart [7]
Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 5. 17-Carson Short [7]; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman [6]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall [8]; 8. 28-Brandon Spithaler [5]
Dash (6 Laps)
26-Cory Eliason [2]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [3]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [1]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]; 5. 91T-Cale Thomas [4]; 6. 18-Cole Macedo [8]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]; 8. 10-Zeb Wise [9]; 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [10]
B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer
39-Christopher Bell [1]; 2. 17-Carson Short [5]; 3. 101-Lachlan McHugh [2]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [11]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman [7]; 6. 9-Ricky Peterson [6]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker [8]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall [13]; 9. 23-Tim Shaffer [21]; 10. 9J-Andrew Palker [15]; 11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [12]; 12. 25-Jamie Myers [14]; 13. 29-Logan McCandless [18]; 14. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [20]; 15. 20-Daniel Burkhart [19]; 16. 25R-Jordan Ryan [17]; 17. 38K-Chris Myers [3]; 18. 16-DJ Foos [9]; 19. 28-Brandon Spithaler [16]
A-main (25 Laps)
13-Justin Peck [2]; 2. 91T-Cale Thomas [5]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]; 4. 10-Zeb Wise [8]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 6. 4-Cap Henry [18]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs [20]; 9. 49X-Ian Madsen [11]; 10. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [14]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [10]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog [13]; 13. 19-Chris Windom [12]; 14. 97-Greg Wilson [24]; 15. 39-Christopher Bell [21]; 16. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]; 17. 70-Henry Malcuit [17]; 18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [9]; 19. 101-Lachlan McHugh [23]; 20. 17-Carson Short [22]; 21. 99-Skylar Gee [15]; 22. 18-Cole Macedo [6]; 23. 4S-Tyler Street [19]; 24. 8-Zach Ames [16] Lap Leaders: Cory Eliason (1-14), Justin Peck (15-25)
2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)
Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri
Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks
Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)
Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg
Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry
I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Justin Peck
Wayne County, OH (May 14): Hunter Schuerenberg (2)
Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Justin Peck (2)
Plymouth, WI (May 21): Bill Balog
Angell Park, WI (May 22): Hunter Schuerenberg (3)
Port Royal, PA (May 28): Anthony Macri (3)
Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri (4)
Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Zeb Wise
Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Cole Duncan
SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Danny Dietrich
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Parker Price-Miller
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Zeb Wise (2)
SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Justin Peck (3)
2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961
Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Parker Price-Miller | 13.249
Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Anthony Macri | 16.902
Port Royal, PA (April 23): Mike Wagner | 15.416
Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner | 13.373
Sharon, OH (April 30): Tyler Courtney | 14.683
I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Hunter Schuerenberg | 13.377
Wayne County, OH (May 14): Zeb Wise | 14.625
Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Scott Bogucki | 10.040
Plymouth, WI (May 21): Parker Price-Miller | 10.895
Angell Park, WI (May 22): Cap Henry | 11.952
Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lance Dewease | 16.156
Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri | 16.499
Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Parker Price-Miller | 12.464
Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Parker Price-Miller | 11.398
SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Justin Peck | 12.412
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck | 12.403
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Craig Mintz | 12.899
SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Zeb Wise | 14.516
2022 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Terry McCarl (+12)
East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Tanner Thorson (+14)
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Bill Balog (+16)
Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Greg Wilson (+13)
Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Dominic Scelzi (+8)
Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Lucas Wolfe (+12)
Port Royal, PA (April 23): Danny Dietrich (+14)
Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner (+16)
Sharon, OH (April 30): Kevin Thomas Jr. (+10)
I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Scott Bogucki (+11)
Wayne County, OH (May 14): Tyler Courtney (+11)
Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Cole Duncan (+16)
Plymouth, WI (May 21): Justin Peck (+13)
Angell Park, WI (May 22): Tyler Courtney (+10)
Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lucas Wolfe (+12)
Port Royal, PA (May 29): Lucas Wolfe (+15)
Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Greg Wilson (+11)
Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Bryan Nuckles (+15)
SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Zeb Wise (+18)
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck (+11)
SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Bill Balog (+11)
SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Cap Henry (+12)
2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of June 13):
Tyler Courtney – 2786
Justin Peck – 2738
Cap Henry – 2666
Parker Price-Miller – 2654
Hunter Schuerenberg – 2624
Zeb Wise – 2612
Bill Balog – 2594
Cory Eliason – 2560
Chris Windom – 2400
Kyle Reinhardt – 2738
2022 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Standings (as of Round #4 at Wayne County):
Cap Henry – 568
Justin Peck – 564
Tyler Courtney – 548
Danny Dietrich – 540
Zeb Wise – 536