Summer Speed and Fire Spectacular this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway features Jet Cars, Pro Mods, fireworks

June 13, 2022, St. Louis – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is set to present one of its biggest drag racing events of the season this weekend. The Summer Speed and Fire Spectacular will feature two of the top Jet Cars in the country, as well as thrilling Pro Mods and a fireworks show.

The Jet Cars are fielded by Larsen Motorsports in Palm Bay, Florida and piloted by Elaine Larsen and Dewayne Hill. The 2022 season is Larsen’s farewell tour after more than 20 years behind the wheel. The flame-belching Jet Cars are powered by General Electric J85 engines (used for powering military aircraft), capable of propelling the dragsters at speeds in excess of 280 miles per hour.

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series will showcase six classes, including Pro Mod and Funny Car.

Saturday night’s big show will conclude at approximately 10:20 p.m. CDT with a fireworks spectacular.

Children ages 7-15 are $10 on Saturday and kids 6 and under are free.

The weekend begins on Friday with qualifying for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series.

For tickets and information, please visit www.wwtraceway.com or call (618) 215-8888.

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 17 — Qualifying Night

7 a.m. — Pit gates open.

9 a.m. — Professional test session ($250 per car).

4 p.m. — Conclude professional test session; track break; spectator gates open.

5 p.m. – First qualifying session for Mid-West Drag Racing Series (Pro Mod, Funny Car, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Pro Jr. Dragster, Sportsman Jr. Dragster).

8 p.m. – Second qualifying session for Mid-West Drag Racing Series.

10:30 p.m. — Conclude Friday racing.

Saturday, June 18 – Summer Speed & Fire Spectacular

7 a.m. — Pit gates open.

8 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Jr. Dragster time trial.

9 a.m. — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Bracket Series time trial (1 run before eliminations).

Noon — Final pro qualifying session. Bracket eliminations continue throughout the evening.

4 p.m. — Opening ceremonies; First round of Pro Mod eliminations (16 cars).

7 p.m. – First round of Jet Dragsters.

10 p.m. – Pro show finals.

10:20 p.m. – Fireworks.

10:40 p.m. — Complete any remaining bracket eliminations.

Mid-West Drag Racing Series classes (Saturday, June 18): Pro Mod, Funny Car, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster,

Pro Jr. Dragster, Sportsman Jr. Dragster. Also: Carl’s 4WD & Performance Bracket Series race No. 5.

Sunday, June 19

7 a.m. — Gates open.

8 a.m. – Jr. Dragster time trial.

9 a.m. — Bracket series time trial. Bracket eliminations (also serves as make-up date for Mid-West Drag Racing Series).

SPECTATOR ADMISSION AND ENTRY FEES

Saturday adult: $30.

Saturday kids (ages 7-15): $10.

Children 6 and under: Free.

Friday qualifying adult: $20.

Friday kids (ages 7-15): $8.

Children 6 and under: Free.

Two-day adult pass: $40.

Two-day kids pass (ages 7-15): $15.

Restricted-area crew pass: $50 (valid Friday through Sunday).

Additional vehicle in pit: $50 (valid Friday through Sunday).

Preferred pit parking: $75 (first row along concession midway and/or staging lane).

Friday testing car: $250 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Friday testing Jr. Dragster: $100 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Parking: $10 per day.

Trackside tailgate: $50 (valid Friday and Saturday; limited to 100 spaces).

Pit trackside camping: $200 (valid Friday and Saturday; spaces in wedge area).