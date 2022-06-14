Three Days at Two Speedways as Lucas Takes on Cherokee and Smoky Mountain

Batavia, OH (June 14, 2022) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action on June 16th at Cherokee Speedway for the 24th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial and June 17th – 18th at Smoky Mountain Speedway for two days of the Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by Lazydays RV.

The weekend kicks off on Thursday with a visit to Gaffney, SC for a full program of Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat races, and B-Main(s), highlighted by a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

The pit gates at Cherokee Speedway will open at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gates opening one hour later, at 3:00 PM ET. The drivers meeting is set for 6:45 PM ET, followed by hot laps at 7:15 PM ET. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Thunder Series 602 Late Models, Thunder Bomber, and Pure Stocks will also be in action.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series then visits Smoky Mountain Speedway for two days of the Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by Lazydays RV. On Friday, June 17, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a full program of racing consisting of Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and two 30-lap A-Mains paying $5,000 each to win. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Classic and Front Wheel Drive cars will be in competition on Friday.

On Saturday June 18, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns with Heat Races (lineups determined from Friday’s twin A-Main finishes), and B-Mains, all topped off with a 60-lap A-Main paying $50,000-to-win. The Saturday night program will also feature Sportsman Late Models and Mini Stocks.

Both the pit and general admission gates at Smoky Mountain Speedway will open at noon on Friday and Saturday. The drivers meeting will take place at 6:30 PM ET each night with hot laps at 7:00 PM ET. Dirt Racing Outreach will be holding a service at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday at the pavilion located next to the concession stand followed by a driver autograph session at 4:30 PM ET.

Brandon Sheppard currently sits on top of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Standings followed by the reigning Champion, Tim McCreadie. Tyler Erb sits in a close third with Ricky Thornton Jr and Earl Pearson Jr rounding out the top five in points.

Track Information:

Cherokee Speedway

Phone Number: 864-489-1969

Location: 153 Speedway Road, Gaffney, SC 29340

Directions: I-85 to exit 96, then 0.2 mile south on SR 18, then 0.2 mile east on SR 329, then north on Speedway Road.

Website: www.cherokeespeedwaysc.com

Smoky Mountain Speedway

Phone Number: 865-856-8989

Location: 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions: 4.5 miles southwest of US 129 on US 411, then 1.6 miles south on Brick Mill Road.

Website: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Tire Rules:

Cherokee Speedway June 16th:

Left Rear/Fronts: Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear: Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot

1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Smoky Mountain Speedway: June 17th

Left Rear/Fronts: Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear: Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot

1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Smoky Mountain Speedway: June 18th

Left Rear/Fronts: Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear: Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot

1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

Cherokee Speedway June 16th: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500,3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Smoky Mountain June 17th: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500 = $23,000 (x2)

Smoky Mountain June 18th: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $150,000