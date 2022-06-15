Christopher Bell wires field in night five of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires at Sharon Speedway

HARTFORD, Ohio (June 14, 2022) – Norman, Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell was the man to beat in Tuesday night’s Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires visit to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, eventually leading all 30 circuits of round five to pick up his first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event victory of the season, nailing down a $6,000 payday in the process. Certainly no stranger to victory lane at Sharon Speedway, the win bumps his career All Star total to three at the northeast Ohio speed plant, simultaneously raising his career total to seven since attaining his first at Kokomo Speedway in 2016.

Although ultimately unbeatable from the pole position, Bell’s path to All Star victory lane did not come without distractions, forced to withstand multiple waves of traffic, as well as late race pressure from Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, who did his best to dive beneath the Swindell Speedlab/CircleBDiecast.com/No. 39 sprint car in the final corner. Despite his last-ditch effort, Peck would cross under the final checkers in the runner-up spot, followed by local hotshot and third-generation ace, Sye Lynch, Fremont speedway winner, Zeb Wise, and Buddy Kofoid.

“Kevin (Swindell) had this dialed in,” stated Bell after his Sharon win. “I knew we had been getting better and better each race. I felt really good yesterday and equally as good today. I can’t thank Kevin and Jordan enough for the opportunity to drive their race car. They work really hard at this. Tonight the track was completely different than the last two wins (here)- it was treacherous. The cushion got really tall along the fence in (turns) one and two and (turns) three and four. I tried to be smart, run my race, and run consistent laps.”

The recently invaded Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, topped by Lockbourne’s Cole Duncan, will host a $6,000-to-win Ohio Sprint Speedweek stop on Wednesday, June 15, followed by $6,000 programs at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, June 16, and Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 17. The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude the 40th edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Portsmouth Raceway Park’s highly sought after Dean Knittel Memorial on Saturday, June 18.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

SPEEDWEEK AGENDA:

Wednesday, June 15

Atomic Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 4:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Portsmouth Raceway Park | $20,554

Pit Gates: 2:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Contingency Awards/Results: Sharon Speedway | June 14, 2022:

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Night #5 | $6,000

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 41

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Sye Lynch | 13.276

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Christopher Bell |13.200

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Justin Peck

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Buddy Kofoid

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cap Henry

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Christopher Bell

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Chris Windom

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Brandon Matus

Tezos A-Main Winner: Christopher Bell

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Kyle Reinhardt (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Sammy Swindell

Tezos A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Christopher Bell[1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[3]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]; 4. 10-Zeb Wise[12]; 5. 11K-Michael Kofoid[6]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]; 7. 4-Cap Henry[8]; 8. 26-Cory Eliason[17]; 9. 49X-Ian Madsen[14]; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[22]; 11. 55X-Alex Bowman[9]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]; 13. 19-Chris Windom[21]; 14. 70-Henry Malcuit[18]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee[23]; 16. 17-Carson Short[20]; 17. (DNF) 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 18. (DNF) 11-Parker Price Miller[5]; 19. (DNF) 10B-Dave Blaney[7]; 20. (DNF) 17B-Bill Balog[15]; 21. (DNF) 18-Cole Macedo[24]; 22. (DNF) 101-Lachlan McHugh[19]; 23. (DNF) 23-Tim Shaffer[13]; 24. (DNF) 70S-Sammy Swindell[16] Lap Leaders: Christopher Bell (1-30)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 19-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 4. 18-Cole Macedo[7]; 5. 13M-Brandon Matus[6]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]; 8. 6-Bob Felmlee[8]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[18]; 10. 33-Brent Matus[11]; 11. 8-Zach Ames[1]; 12. 97-Greg Wilson[9]; 13. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[19]; 14. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[20]; 15. (DNF) 5K-Adam Kekich[17]; 16. (DNF) 25-Chris Myers[10]; 17. (DNF) 23P-Darren Pifer[21]; 18. (DNF) 11B-Carl Bowser[15]; 19. (DNF) 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[16]; 20. (DNF) 29-Logan McCandless[14]; 21. (DNS) 40-George Hobaugh Jr

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 39-Christopher Bell[1]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch[2]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 11-Parker Price Miller[8]; 6. 11K-Michael Kofoid[7]; 7. 10B-Dave Blaney[9]; 8. 4-Cap Henry[6]; 9. 55X-Alex Bowman[10]; 10. (DNF) 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 4. 17-Carson Short[5]; 5. 13M-Brandon Matus[6]; 6. 6-Bob Felmlee[7]; 7. 11B-Carl Bowser[8]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[9]; 9. 8-Zach Ames[3]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise[2]; 3. 70S-Sammy Swindell[5]; 4. 55X-Alex Bowman[4]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 6. 33-Brent Matus[6]; 7. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[8]; 8. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Cap Henry[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch[4]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 6. 97-Greg Wilson[6]; 7. (DNF) 29-Logan McCandless[8]; 8. (DNF) 5K-Adam Kekich[7]

Mobil 1 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 39-Christopher Bell[4]; 3. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason[3]; 5. 19-Chris Windom[5]; 6. 25-Chris Myers[7]; 7. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[6]; 8. 23P-Darren Pifer[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 2. 23-Tim Shaffer[1]; 3. 10B-Dave Blaney[4]; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]; 6. 18-Cole Macedo[6]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 8. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[8]

Dixie Vodka Qualifying: 1. 39-Christopher Bell, 00:13.200[32]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.236[7]; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman, 00:13.290[11]; 4. 13-Justin Peck, 00:13.315[5]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:13.368[18]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.415[31]; 7. 11K-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.443[15]; 8. 49X-Ian Madsen, 00:13.465[33]; 9. 10B-Dave Blaney, 00:13.476[37]; 10. 4-Cap Henry, 00:13.490[24]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.492[9]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:13.506[23]; 13. 26-Cory Eliason, 00:13.515[27]; 14. 10-Zeb Wise, 00:13.530[13]; 15. 23-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.575[36]; 16. 8-Zach Ames, 00:13.583[1]; 17. 19-Chris Windom, 00:13.588[28]; 18. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:13.592[22]; 19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.595[38]; 20. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 00:13.628[35]; 21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:13.673[40]; 22. 18-Cole Macedo, 00:13.677[34]; 23. 17-Carson Short, 00:13.696[2]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.701[17]; 25. 70S-Sammy Swindell, 00:13.735[12]; 26. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 00:13.769[30]; 27. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.792[20]; 28. 13M-Brandon Matus, 00:13.871[6]; 29. 6-Bob Felmlee, 00:13.936[3]; 30. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.939[39]; 31. 97-Greg Wilson, 00:14.085[21]; 32. 5K-Adam Kekich, 00:14.090[19]; 33. 29-Logan McCandless, 00:14.096[25]; 34. 25-Chris Myers, 00:14.114[29]; 35. 11B-Carl Bowser, 00:14.119[4]; 36. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:14.164[8]; 37. 35W-Jeremy Weaver, 00:14.170[41]; 38. 33-Brent Matus, 00:14.330[10]; 39. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 00:14.507[14]; 40. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 00:15.070[16]; 41. 23P-Darren Pifer, 00:59.999[26]

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg

Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Justin Peck

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Hunter Schuerenberg (2)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Justin Peck (2)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Bill Balog

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Hunter Schuerenberg (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Anthony Macri (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri (4)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Zeb Wise

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Cole Duncan

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Danny Dietrich

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Parker Price-Miller

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Zeb Wise (2)

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Justin Peck (3)

SW Sharon Speedway, OH (June 14): Christopher Bell

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Parker Price-Miller | 13.249

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Anthony Macri | 16.902

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Mike Wagner | 15.416

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner | 13.373

Sharon, OH (April 30): Tyler Courtney | 14.683

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Hunter Schuerenberg | 13.377

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Zeb Wise | 14.625

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Scott Bogucki | 10.040

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Parker Price-Miller | 10.895

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Cap Henry | 11.952

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lance Dewease | 16.156

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri | 16.499

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Parker Price-Miller | 12.464

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Parker Price-Miller | 11.398

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Justin Peck | 12.412

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck | 12.403

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Craig Mintz | 12.899

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Zeb Wise | 14.516

SW Sharon Speedway, OH (June 14): Christopher Bell | 13.200

2022 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Terry McCarl (+12)

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Tanner Thorson (+14)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Bill Balog (+16)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Greg Wilson (+13)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Dominic Scelzi (+8)

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Danny Dietrich (+14)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner (+16)

Sharon, OH (April 30): Kevin Thomas Jr. (+10)

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Scott Bogucki (+11)

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Tyler Courtney (+11)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Cole Duncan (+16)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Justin Peck (+13)

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Tyler Courtney (+10)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Lucas Wolfe (+15)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 3): Greg Wilson (+11)

Atomic Speedway, OH (June 4): Bryan Nuckles (+15)

SW Attica Raceway Park, OH (June 10): Zeb Wise (+18)

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 11): Justin Peck (+11)

SW Fremont Speedway, OH (June 12): Bill Balog (+11)

SW Wayne County, OH (June 13): Cap Henry (+12)

SW Sharon Speedway, OH (June 14): Kyle Reinhardt (+12)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of June 14):

Tyler Courtney – 2912

Justin Peck – 2884

Cap Henry – 2802

Parker Price-Miller – 2768

Hunter Schuerenberg – 2762

Zeb Wise – 2754

Bill Balog – 2704

Cory Eliason – 2694

Chris Windom – 2524

Kyle Reinhardt – 2508