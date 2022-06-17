Macon Speedway Veteran Drivers Lead Others Into Saturday Action

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway drivers will be back on track this Saturday night, looking to carry over the action and entertainment from one week ago. The Saturday, June 18 event will see plenty of veteran drivers leading their respective classes in the standings. In addition to six divisions of racing, a kids power wheel demo derby is set for intermission.

The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s action is in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett, and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor is coming off championships in two classes last year and could be on his way to two more this year. Taylor leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified points by 30 over Alan Crowder and leads the DIRTcar Pro Mod points by 34 over Kevin Crowder. Taylor has claimed one win in the Mods and three wins in the Pro Mods.

A longtime Central Illinois racer finds himself on top of the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman standings. Dennis VanderMeersch, from Springfield, IL, a many time feature winner at Macon Speedway in addition to a number of other tracks and the Illinois State Fair Sportsman Nationals, has won two of the four features this year. Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, Scott Landers, and last week’s winner, Phil Moreland complete the top five.

Multi-time Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stock champion, Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed enters Saturday’s action with a minute two-point lead over Bobby Beiler. Each of the two have won one feature event. Other winners include Zane Reitz (2), Tanner Sullivan (1), and Darrell Dick, who claimed last week’s Jayne Excavating Street Stock 30.

DIRTcar Hornet veteran, Jeremy Reed, leads the points this year by 34 over Tristin Quinlan. Reed has taken three feature victories, including the big Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. Billy Mason, Taryn Page, and Brady Reed are others in the top five.

Saturday’s intermission will have a special event for kids aged 3-10 who bring along their power wheels. The annual power wheel demo derby will have the kids split up into two groups, the 3-5 year olds and the 6-10 year olds. Each event will award the winner a trophy. Full details can be found on the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 392 0 2 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 368 24 3 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 330 62 4 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 324 68 5 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 318 74 6 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 282 110 7 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 276 116 8 34 Eric Doran Clinton IL 274 118 9 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 246 146 10 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 206 186



BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 362 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 332 30 3 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 326 36 4 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 294 68 5 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 290 72 6 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 272 90 7 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 268 94 8 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 258 104 9 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 226 136 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 224 138



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 348 0 2 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 314 34 3 24Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 312 36 4 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 300 48 5 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 282 66 6 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 250 98 7 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 246 102 8 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 226 122 9 33 Josh Robb Mt.zion IL 180 168 10 4 James Burgess Riverton IL 160 188



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 234 0 2 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 216 18 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 212 22 4 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 204 30 5 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 168 66 6 14 Cole Landers Taylorville IL 148 86 7 21 Ed Cleeton Tovey IL 142 92 8 5S Ronald Bacon Decatur IL 134 100 9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 118 116 10 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 98 136



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 334 0 2 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 332 2 3 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 278 56 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 256 78 5 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 248 86 6 J98 Jordan Smith Argenta IL 232 102 7 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 226 108 8 20 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac IL 224 110 9 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 224 110 10 57 Kyle Suddarth Macon IL 180 154



DIRTcar Hornets