Ewing & Ewing Finish Top Spots in Late Models

By BZ

(Macon, IL) Dalton Ewing has been working at being a better driver. Coming from the Pro Modified division a season ago with some success, he got an opportunity to get a Pro Late Model car and he has adapted well. His brother Dakota has enjoyed a lot of success with feature wins and championships along the way and Saturday night, the two finished 1-2 during the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model 20-lap A-Main feature. Dalton led Dakota for all 20 laps as he can the top of the track and with precision and kept his brother at a car’s length for the duration of the race. With one caution flag during the 20 lapper, Dalton powered ahead and finished the race just ahead of Dakota for the checkered flag. Dakota went to the bottom and tried to pull ahead but didn’t come through as the race ended.

Rodney Standerfer picked up his second-straight BillingsleyRewards.com Modified win. Running ahead of the 20-car field, Standerfer was steady on the top and outpowered the Pro Modified Guy Taylor until Taylor fell out on lap eight. Jacob Steinkoenig followed behind with second place and Austin Lynn took third. Pole sitter Clint Martin stayed within the top five and finished fourth ahead of Jarrett Stryker.

The race was full of excitement in the 51 Bistro Street Stocks. Nick Macklin ran off with the lead at the top of the track but Terry Reed ran behind him to catch up and was followed by Bobby Beiler. With the final flag laps coming, a caution flag came out as Terry Reed was near in passing Macklin for the lead. As the race restarted, Macklin kept Reed at bay and pulled through with his first win of the season.

Two-time feature winner in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman made it three-time feature winner as Dennis Vandermeersch took the lead from Wes O’Dell coming out the second turn on the fourth lap and officially on lap five. O’Dell wasn’t going away, however, as Vandermeersch had to stay clean through the turns or risk losing the lead. The retired firefighter won by a car length over O’Dell.

Although Guy Taylor had a tough finish to his night, he showed dominace in the Pro Modified feature, taking all 15 laps and leading the majority of the race by half-a-lap over second place car Bobby Beiler. The win for Taylor was his fourth of the season in the Pro Modified division. He also scored heat race wins in the Pro Modifieds and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds.

The six division night was capped off with the 4-cylinder Hornets. A back and forth criss-cross race saw Jimmy Dutlinger from Peoria win his second feature of the year. Jeremy Reed worked with Dutlinger for a few laps on the lead but fell off the track with two laps to go as his car was slowing.

The kids came to Macon Speedway ready to race during intermission as the CEFCU Kids Club presented the Power Wheels Demo Derby. In two derby races, third-year-old Blaney and seven-year-old Kenzlee won their events as the other kids’ Power Wheels lost or popped balloons that were on the four corners of the vehicles.

Lincoln Speedway and Macon Speedway host Friday and Saturday night action next week with the POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints in town for the Illinois Speedweek. Action at Lincoln will also include the Pro Late Models and Modifieds in a Big Ten Series event. Saturday at Macon will include the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the 51 Bistro Street Stocks.

9 entries DECATUR BUILDING TRADES PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 27E-Dalton Ewing[2]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing[1]; 3. 11-Ryan Miller[4]; 4. 55-Rockett Bennett[3]; 5. 14J-Braden Johnson[5]; 6. 10-Blake Damery[6]; 7. 10C-Colby Eller[8]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[7]; 9. 10CE-Curtis Eller[9] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing[5]; 2. 55-Rockett Bennett[2]; 3. 14J-Braden Johnson[1]; 4. 9B-Brandon Miller[4]; 5. 10CE-Curtis Eller[3] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27E-Dalton Ewing[1]; 2. 11-Ryan Miller[2]; 3. 10-Blake Damery[3]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller[4] Qualifying 1: 1. 14J-Braden Johnson, 00:11.984[2]; 2. 55-Rockett Bennett, 00:12.036[1]; 3. 10CE-Curtis Eller, 00:12.942[4]; 4. 9B-Brandon Miller, 00:13.570[5]; 5. (DNS) 25-Dakota Ewing, 00:13.570 Qualifying 2: 1. 27E-Dalton Ewing, 00:12.038[2]; 2. 11-Ryan Miller, 00:12.577[1]; 3. 10-Blake Damery, 00:12.691[4]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller, 00:12.750[3]

21 entries BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer[2]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[6]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[5]; 4. 4M-Clint Martin[1]; 5. 18-Jarrett Stryker[8]; 6. 87C-Alan Crowder[3]; 7. 99-Tim Luttrell[9]; 8. 24-Zach Taylor[12]; 9. 10-Adam Rhoades[7]; 10. 71-Jeff Graham[14]; 11. 28S-Joe Strawkas[13]; 12. 4G-John Goveia[16]; 13. 89W-Rick Weitekamp[17]; 14. 43A-Peyton Anderson[11]; 15. 27X-Joel Irvin[15]; 16. 1-Chris Erwin[19]; 17. 35-Travis Martin[18]; 18. (DNF) 8R-Bryce Rives[21]; 19. (DNF) 4T-Guy Taylor[4]; 20. (DNF) 78-Maxx Emerson[10]; 21. (DNS) 24M-Matt Milner Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[2]; 2. 4M-Clint Martin[4]; 3. 10-Adam Rhoades[1]; 4. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas[6]; 6. 4G-John Goveia[7]; 7. 1-Chris Erwin[5] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87C-Alan Crowder[2]; 2. 72A-Austin Lynn[3]; 3. 18-Jarrett Stryker[1]; 4. 43A-Peyton Anderson[5]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham[4]; 6. 89W-Rick Weitekamp[6]; 7. (DNS) 24M-Matt Milner Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer[1]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[2]; 3. 99-Tim Luttrell[3]; 4. 24-Zach Taylor[4]; 5. 27X-Joel Irvin[7]; 6. (DNF) 35-Travis Martin[6]; 7. (DNF) 8R-Bryce Rives[5] Qualifying 1: 1. 10-Adam Rhoades, 00:12.393[2]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor, 00:12.557[3]; 3. 78-Maxx Emerson, 00:12.596[7]; 4. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:12.632[1]; 5. 1-Chris Erwin, 00:12.659[4]; 6. 28S-Joe Strawkas, 00:12.672[5]; 7. 4G-John Goveia, 00:12.994[6] Qualifying 2: 1. 18-Jarrett Stryker, 00:12.090[2]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:12.272[4]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:12.410[3]; 4. 71-Jeff Graham, 00:12.429[1]; 5. 43A-Peyton Anderson, 00:12.598[7]; 6. 89W-Rick Weitekamp, 00:13.080[5]; 7. 24M-Matt Milner, 00:46.234[6] Qualifying 3: 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:12.085[2]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, 00:12.166[7]; 3. 99-Tim Luttrell, 00:12.404[3]; 4. 24-Zach Taylor, 00:12.684[4]; 5. 8R-Bryce Rives, 00:13.138[5]; 6. 35-Travis Martin, 00:13.186[6]; 7. 27X-Joel Irvin, 00:13.336[1]

11 entries DIRTCAR PRO-MODS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[1]; 2. 27X-Bobby Beiler[3]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder[2]; 4. 67-Austin Seets[4]; 5. 10-Adam Rhoades[6]; 6. 360-John Seets III[7]; 7. 24Z-Zach Taylor[5]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[8]; 9. 12-Dean Holt[9]; 10. 6-Billy Adams[10]; 11. (DNS) 24M-Matt Milner Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27X-Bobby Beiler[1]; 2. 67-Austin Seets[4]; 3. 10-Adam Rhoades[2]; 4. 360-John Seets III[5]; 5. 12-Dean Holt[3]; 6. 6-Billy Adams[6] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[4]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder[5]; 3. 24Z-Zach Taylor[1]; 4. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]; 5. 24M-Matt Milner[2]

16 entries WEDDLE PERFORMANCE ENGINES SPORTSMAN A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[4]; 2. 87-Wes O’Dell[1]; 3. 07-Phil Moreland[5]; 4. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[7]; 5. 11-Rick Roedel[11]; 6. 41-Scott Landers[2]; 7. 21-Ed Cleeton[10]; 8. 55-Tim Riech[12]; 9. 44-Matt Reed[14]; 10. 11M-Roy Magee[9]; 11. 5S-Ronald Bacon[13]; 12. 14-Cole Landers[16]; 13. 12M-Terry Myers[8]; 14. 18-Dustin Moore[15]; 15. (DNF) 84L-Jim Farley III[6]; 16. (DNF) 61-Stefan Bedinger[3] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[3]; 2. 87-Wes O’Dell[8]; 3. 84L-Jim Farley III[2]; 4. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[6]; 5. 11M-Roy Magee[7]; 6. 11-Rick Roedel[5]; 7. 44-Matt Reed[4]; 8. 18-Dustin Moore[1] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Scott Landers[4]; 2. 61-Stefan Bedinger[7]; 3. 07-Phil Moreland[1]; 4. 12M-Terry Myers[3]; 5. 21-Ed Cleeton[5]; 6. 55-Tim Riech[6]; 7. 5S-Ronald Bacon[2]; 8. 14-Cole Landers[8]

14 entries 51 BISTRO STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 16-Nick Macklin[2]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[3]; 3. 17-Bobby Beiler[6]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[1]; 5. 21R-Dustin Reed[8]; 6. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[10]; 7. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[5]; 8. 13-Ryan Blankenship[13]; 9. 95-Damon Suddarth[11]; 10. 57-Kyle Suddarth[14]; 11. (DNF) 22-Darrell Dick[4]; 12. (DNF) 28-Ryan Blankenship Jr[12]; 13. (DNF) 21-Jaret Duff[7]; 14. (DNF) 21E-Eric Boomer[9] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Terry Reed[1]; 2. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[6]; 3. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[7]; 4. 21R-Dustin Reed[2]; 5. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[5]; 6. 95-Damon Suddarth[3]; 7. 57-Kyle Suddarth[4] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Darrell Dick[1]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin[5]; 3. 17-Bobby Beiler[7]; 4. 21-Jaret Duff[6]; 5. 21E-Eric Boomer[4]; 6. 28-Ryan Blankenship Jr[3]; 7. 13-Ryan Blankenship[2]