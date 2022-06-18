Herrington Wins CCSDS Clash at The Mag Opener

Action Continues with $12,000-To-Win Finale on Saturday Night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (06/17/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil kicked off the 2022 edition of the Clash at The Mag on Friday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway, and it was rising star, Wil Herrington who stormed to his first-career series win.

The Georgia driver bagged $5,000 for what also marked his first-career Super Late Model win.

I love this place. We’ve got a really good track record of coming here,” Herrington said. “This is awesome … my first-ever Super win here at Magnolia, this is awesome.”

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Tyler Stevens led the first four circuits before the third-starting Herrington took control on lap 5. Herrington paced the next 16 revolutions around the 3/8-mile oval before Cade Dillard briefly took the lead on lap 22.

Herrington stormed back to the lead on the 23rd lap and paced the closing circuits to claim his first-career CCSDS triumph by 1.796 seconds over Dillard. Joseph Joiner, Josh Putnam, and Mason Oberkramer rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Kyle Beard, David Breazeale, Tyler Stevens, Brian Rickman, and B.J. Robinson made up positions sixth-through-ten.

The weekend includes a complete $5,000-to-win / $400-to-start program on Friday night and a complete $12,000-to-win / $600-to-start slate on Saturday evening.

The Clash at The MAG finale is set for Saturday, June 18.. The night’s action includes the COMP Cams Super Late Models Dirt Series contesting a complete program for $12,000-to-win plus complete programs for The Trak-Star MSSS Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win / $75-to-start), Twin River Auto Sales Crate Late Models ($1,000-to-win / $50-to-Start), Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman ( $500-to-win / $50-to-start) and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots ($300-to-win / $50-to-start).

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model Purse – June 18, 2022

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,700 5)$2,500 6)$2,300 7)$2,200 8)$2,000 9)$1,750 10)$1,500 11)$1,250 12)$1,000 13)$800 14)$750 15)$700 16)$675 17)$650 18)$625 19-22)$600

The CCSDS tire rule for Saturday is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot and LM40 right rear option.

On Saturday the Drivers Meeting is at 6:00pm with racing action starting at 7:00pm.

Saturday Grandstand Admission is $30 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5, and Kids 5 & under free.

Saturday Pit Admission is $40 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $30, and Kids 5 & under free.

Four Wheeler’s/ATV’s/Dirt Bikes, ect. $25 for the weekend. (Each race team will receive one free band at registration. Any additional bands will be $25 each.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 17, 2022

Clash at The Mag Night No. 1

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

Feature Results (45 Laps)

1)Wil Herrington 2)Cade Dillard 3)Joseph Joiner 4)Josh Putnam 5)Mason Oberkramer 6)Kyle Beard 7)David Breazeale 8)Tyler Stevens 9)Brian Rickman 10)B.J. Robinson 11)Dean Carpenter 12)Dalton Cook 13)Hunter Lewis 14)Scott Crigler 15)Morgan Bagley 16)Rick Rickman 17)Brandon Carpenter 18)Neil Baggett 19)Dane Dacus 20)Clay Fisher 21)Hunter Rasdon 22)Jon Kirby 23)David Payne

DNS: Terry Wilson, Joey Smith, Dewaine Hottinger, Preston Farmer, Ryan Wilson, Jeremy Shaw, Brett White, Chad Thrash, Christian Hanger, Jamie Burford, Mikey Kile, Jon Kirby, Evan Ellis, Chad Mallett

Entries: 38

Mark Martin Automotive Group No. 1 Fast Qualifier: Tyler Stevens (13.201 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group No. 2 Fast Qualifier: Dalton Cook (13.248 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: David Breazeale

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Wil Herrington

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Dalton Cook

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Mason Oberkramer

Hoosier Tire B-Main Winners: David Breazeale, Hunter Lewis

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Joseph Joiner (+16)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Tyler Stevens

COMP Cams Top Performer: Wil Herrington

Lap Leaders: Tyler Stevens (1-4), Cade Dillard (22), Wil Herrington (5-21, 23-30)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

