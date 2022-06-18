Madden and Owens Take Prelim Wins Friday Night at Smoky Mountain Speedway

Maryville, TN (June 17, 2022) – Chris Madden and Jimmy Owens each captured a 30-lap preliminary win on Friday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Madden went to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time this season and for the 14th in his career, winning the first 30-lap main event of the evening. Madden was in control for most of the race, but a caution with two laps to go allowed a hard-charging Mike Marlar one last chance at the veteran South Carolina racer. Madden pulled away in the green-white-checkered finish to become the 12th different winner this year in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Marlar came home in second followed by Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, and Earl Pearson Jr.

For the 47-year-old racer it was his 13th career win at Smoky Mountain Speedway, earning him a good starting spot in one of the heat races for Saturday night’s Mountain Moonshine Classic paying $50,000 to win. “Marlar was there, Dale was third and Brandon was up to fourth; I knew those guys would be coming at me. I wasn’t worried about the caution coming out, I was worried about hitting Spencer (Hughes). I don’t know what happened to him I was coming up on him in a hurry and he just stopped in the top lane there and I about hit him.”

“I need to work on my balance a little bit. I am not where I want to be. But I’ve got a good race car right now. I needed to make just a couple of more adjustments tonight, hopefully we can make the right ones tomorrow and we can pick up the big money tomorrow.”

Marlar, who was the fastest qualifier among the 45 entries crossed the line 0.616 seconds behind Madden at the checkers. “Chris is always tough here. He and I have come down to the end a bunch here so hopefully tomorrow night I can get him there. He (Madden) had a little better straightaway traction than I did. I think I could center the corner better than him. I have got to get my straightaway traction better. I had a good car; it was a fun race. I was doing better without that caution. Man, it’s such a tough field here you better have your stuff right.”

McDowell came from sixth to claim the final podium spot in third. “We got a little bit behind in qualifying, so Shane (McDowell) threw some stuff at it and helped it, hopefully we can take notes from tonight. On the long runs we were pretty decent, hopefully we can this thing even better for tomorrow night.”

Madden’s Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Drydene, Franklin Enterprises, Henderson Amusement, Millwood Plumbing, VP Fuels, Davis Diesel Service, Swift Springs, DirtCar Lift, and Worley Monuments.

Completing the top ten in first feature were Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton Jr., Kyle Bronson, Eli Beets, and Hudson O’Neal.

Owens’ win was more dramatic as the four-time series Champion had to hold off both Jonathan Davenport and super late model rookie Carson Ferguson for the win in the second 30-lapper. Trailing the top three at the finish were Vic Hill and Zack Mitchell.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 80th time in his career and for the third time this season, Owens led all 30 laps for the victory. “You have to get to the lead and in front of that 49 car, he’s been super tough here lately. Ferguson got up in there and was battling with us, he kind of snuck up on me there. But man, it was some fun racing. I was glad we could get this Ramirez Motorsports home in front tonight. We had a really good hot rod tonight. We’re pretty good at this place. We have had our fair-share of wins and losses here. Our team has had their head down, but we keep digging and digging. We keep getting a little better every week it seems like. Tomorrow’s a different day, we got us a good-starting spot in one of the heat races so we will go from there.”

Davenport finished second in the final rundown of the final 30-lapper of the night. “This is a brand-new car. It’s the first time on the track for it, so we have to learn what it likes. I got really tight right there. That’s normally not what I am here. So, we are definitely going in the right direction. That’s the first time I could even see a leader here in a long time, I am normally not very good here. Congrats to Jimmy on the win and it was fun racing with Ferguson there. He’s going to be pretty good at it, he’s getting better each week and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Ferguson, a cousin to Show-Me 100 winner Chris Ferguson, had his best finish of his career in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition. “You grow up watching those two (Owens and Davenport) race, to just be on the same track with them is a privilege and having a good enough car to make me look good behind the wheel.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tim Short Auto Group, Boomtest Well Service, Georgia Arms, Red Line Oil, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Bilstein Shocks.

Completing the top ten in the evening nightcap was Ross Bailes, Tim McCreadie, Scott Bloomquist, Garrett Albertson, and Kyle Strickler.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by Lazydays RV

Friday, June 17th, 2022

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar/ 15.404 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Ross Bailes / 15.601 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4Transfer): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 5. 3-Austin Neely[4]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 7. 51-Mack McCarter[8]; 8. 11-Spencer Hughes[7]; 9. 89-Ashton Winger[11]; 10. 17-Cameron Weaver[10]; 11. 20H-Bryson Harper[12]; 12. 99-Camaron Marlar[9]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4Transfer): Jr[8]; 6. 109-Eli Beets[1]; 7. 24 D-Michael Brown[5]; 8. 2S-Stormy Scott[10]; 9. 7W-Ricky Weiss[11]; 10. 23B-John Blankenship[7]; 11. 21M-Robby Moses[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[5]; 4. 79-Ross Bailes[1]; 5. 1V-Vic Hill[3]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 7. 88-Trent Ivey[6]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 9. 16-Ben Watkins[7]; 10. 22-Lynn Leach[11]; 11. 118-Matt Henderson[10]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist[11]; 7. 18D-Daulton Wilson[7]; 8. 83-Jensen Ford[4]; 9. 10-Garrett Smith[6]; 10. 9C-Dusty Carver[10]; 11. 23-Cory Hedgecock[8]

Mountain Moonshine Classic Presented by Lazydays RV – Group A Feature Finish (30 Laps): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[6]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[7]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[10]; 6. 1-Brandon Sheppard[8]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 8. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 9. 109-Eli Beets[12]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 11. 51-Mack McCarter[13]; 12. 17-Cameron Weaver[19]; 13. 2S-Stormy Scott[16]; 14. 7W-Ricky Weiss[18]; 15. 23B-John Blankenship[20]; 16. 21M-Robby Moses[22]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith[11]; 18. 20H-Bryson Harper[21]; 19. 89-Ashton Winger[17]; 20. 11-Spencer Hughes[15]; 21. 3-Austin Neely[9]; 22. 99-Camaron Marlar[23]; 23. 24 D-Michael Brown[14]

Mountain Moonshine Classic Presented by Lazydays RV – Group B Feature Finish (30 Laps): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[5]; 4. 1V-Vic Hill[9]; 5. 57-Zack Mitchell[4]; 6. 79-Ross Bailes[7]; 7. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 8. 0-Scott Bloomquist[12]; 9. 58-Garrett Alberson[10]; 10. 8-Kyle Strickler[6]; 11. 16-Ben Watkins[17]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb[11]; 13. 18D-Daulton Wilson[14]; 14. 88-Trent Ivey[13]; 15. 83-Jensen Ford[16]; 16. 10-Garrett Smith[18]; 17. 9C-Dusty Carver[20]; 18. 118-Matt Henderson[21]; 19. 16S-Sam Seawright[8]; 20. 23-Cory Hedgecock[22]; 21. 7-Ross Robinson[15]; 22. 22-Lynn Leach[19]

Race Statistics

Entrants: 45

Group A Feature Lap Leaders: Chris Madden (1-30 Laps)

Group B Feature Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (1-30 Laps)

Group A Wrisco Feature Winner: Chris Madden

Group A Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Group A Feature Margin of Victory: 0.616 seconds

Group B Feature Margin of Victory: 1.224 seconds

Group A Feature Stop-Tech Cautions: Ricky Weiss (Initial Green); Spencer Hughes (Lap 28)

Group B Feature Stop-Tech Cautions: Garrett Alberson, Sam Seawright (Lap 11); Jensen Ford (Lap 13); Cory Hedgecock (Lap 19)

Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: n/a

Group A Feature Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, Dale McDowell

Group B Feature Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Carson Ferguson

Group A Feature Penske Shocks Top 5: Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, Earl Pearson, Jr.

Group B Feature Penske Shocks Top 5: Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Carson Ferguson, Vic Hill, Zack Mitchell

Group A Feature Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Cameron Weaver (Advanced 7 Positions)

Group B Feature Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Ben Watkins (Advanced 6 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Group A Feature Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Chris Madden (30 Laps)

Group B Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (30 Laps)

Group A Feature Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson, Jr.

Group B Feature Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a

Group A Feature Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Chris Madden (Lap 3 – 16.7207 seconds)

Group B Feature Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap 1 – 16.9911 seconds)

Group A Feature DirtonDirt.com Tough Break of the Race: Spencer Hughes

Group B Feature DirtonDirt.com Tough Break of the Race: Garrett Alberson

Group A Feature Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Ricky Arnold (Chris Madden)

Group B Feature Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Corey Fostvedt (Jimmy Owens)

Group A Feature ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Group B Feature ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Group A Feature Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Group B Feature Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Chris Madden (15.5828 seconds)

Group A Feature Time of Race: 16 minutes 47 seconds

Group B Feature Time of Race: 15 minutes 50 seconds