O’Neil outduels Mullens for Masters glory

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 17)—On the second night of the 23rd Annual Masters at the Cedar Lake Speedway, Jake O’Neil raced side-by-side with Tanner Mullens for the better part of Friday night’s 40-lap feature and held on to claim the $5,000 top prize.

It was the sixth win for O’Neil in this year’s Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and the fifth time Mullens has settled for the runner-up paycheck—four of them following O’Neil to the checkered flag.

O’Neil took the lead when the race started and he battled hard to fend off Terry Phillips for the first dozen laps, leading many of them by a mere bumper over the veteran.

Mullens eventually made his way in front of Phillips using the center of the high-banked 3/8-mile oval, and then pulled even with O’Neil as they completed the 15th lap. From that moment on, the two were separated by less than a second every time they crossed beneath the flagstand.

Meanwhile, back-and-forth battles throughout the field left spectators wishing for a spare set of eyeballs. While O’Neil and Mullens crossed the stripe next to each other for the last 20 laps, Phillips and Dustin Sorensen mirrored that action in a race for third.

Mullens beat O’Neil to the strip by a nose to lead for the first time on lap 26, but it was the last time as a lapped car briefly slowed his momentum enough to let O’Neil powered back into the lead one lap later.

In the end, O’Neil captured his 26th career win with a half-second advantage over Mullens. It was worth $5,000 to the 30-year-old from Tucson, Ariz.

“It was awesome racing with them guys and I appreciate them giving me room,” O’Neil said of his bouts with Phillips and Mullens. “He (Mullens) he could have taken it a couple times there and I was just holding on for dear life, honestly. I feel like them guys are probably a lot better than I was. I’d rather be lucky than good.”

O’Neil, Mullens and Phillips filled the podium steps while Clayton Wagamon got by Sorensen to earn a fourth-place check. Darrell Nelson, Zack VanderBeek, Rodney Sanders, Carlos Ahumada Jr. and Dan Ebert completed the top 10.

Masters finale happens Saturday: The 23rd Annual Masters continues Saturday with complete programs for all classes. USMTS Modifieds and Super Late Models compete in a pair of $10,000-to-win championship features while USRA Late Models have a $1,000 top prize up for grabs.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., spectator gates open at 5, drivers will gather for their pit meeting at 6 with hot laps at 6:30 and racing getting underway at 7.

Saturday’s general admission tickets are $40, students are $20 and pit passes are $45. Kids ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action at RacinDirt.TV. Watch live and access exclusive content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TVGoogle Play.

Founded in 1957, the Cedar Lake Speedway is a state-of-the-art 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval and is one of the nation’s leading short track facilities.

The track is located 1.0 mile east of SR 35 on SR 64, then 4.2 miles north on CR C to CR CC, then left 1.8 miles. For more information, call (612) 363-0479 or (715) 248-7119 or visit CedarLakeSpeedway.com.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

23rd Annual Masters – Night 2 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Friday, June 17, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

3. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (8) 10 Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis.

6. (9) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (5) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

8. (10) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (7) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

10. (6) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (1) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

5. (7) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (8) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

9. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (5) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

4. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

5. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (9) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

8. (7) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

9. (8) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (4) 71D Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

4. (1) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

5. (7) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

6. (5) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

7. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

8. (6) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

DNS – 9 Joey Jensen, Forest Lake, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

2. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (1) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

5. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

6. (8) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

7. (5) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (7) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

9. (9) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (4) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

5. (7) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

6. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

7. (8) W Cory Williams, Spring Valley, Wis.

8. (9) 12B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

9. (6) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (4) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (2) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

5. (3) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

6. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (11) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (13) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (10) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

10. (5) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

11. (12) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

12. (14) 9 Joey Jensen, Forest Lake, Minn.

13. (15) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

14. (9) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

15. (6) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) 10 Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis.

3. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (4) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

5. (12) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

8. (13) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

9. (10) 12B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

10. (6) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

11. (1) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

12. (7) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

13. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

DNS – 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (3) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

3. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (1) 71D Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

6. (11) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (4) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

9. (10) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

10. (8) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

11. (13) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

12. (9) W Cory Williams, Spring Valley, Wis.

13. (12) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

14. (14) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (4) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

5. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (11) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

7. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (14) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

9. (15) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

10. (26) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

11. (13) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

12. (18) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

13. (20) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

14. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

15. (21) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

16. (12) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

17. (25) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

18. (10) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

19. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

20. (24) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

21. (22) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

22. (19) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

23. (29) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

24. (28) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

25. (17) 10 Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis.

26. (27) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

27. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

28. (30) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

29. (23) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

30. (16) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

Lap Leaders: O’Neil 1-25, Mullens 26, O’Neil 27-40.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 39, Mullens 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.548 second.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 36.750 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ramirez, Ebert.

Emergency Provisionals: Fuqua, Horner, Givens, Thornton.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Wolff (started 20th, finished 13th).

Entries: 55.

Next Race: Saturday, June 18, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: ​TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Horner.

Beyea Custom Headers – Wagamon.

BigDeal Car Care – O’Neil, Ebert.

Bryke Racing – Timm.

BSB Manufacturing – Holland.

Champ Pans – Sorensen.

Deatherage Opticians – Bleess.

Edelbrock – Phillips.

Fast Shafts – Mullens.

FK Rod Ends – Wolff.

Hooker Harness – Sabraski.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Davis.

Keyser Manufacturing – Ebert.

KS Engineering – Carter.

KSE Racing Products – Ahumada.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Mullens.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Schott.

MSD Performance – VanderBeek.

Penske Racing Shocks – Wolff.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Ahumada.

QA1 – Bleess.

RacerWebsite.com – Carter.

Simpson Performance Products – Bleess.

Summit Racing Equipment – Anderson, Bruggeman, McKinney, Williamson.

Super Clean – O’Neil.

Swift Springs – Ramirez, O’Neil, Nelson.

Sybesma Graphics – O’Neil.

Tire Demon – Clark.

VP Racing Fuels – O’Neil.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Hansen.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – McKinney.