Schultz, Poe, Lile, and Burns Visit Central Missouri Speedway Victory Lane!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 18, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Drivers and fans were given a slight reprieve from the heatwave that has settled in over the Midwest this past week with a one-hour delayed start time at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for Saturday evening’s race program. It was a quick night of action with the 54 race teams on hand, consisting of 17 B-Mods, 9 POWRi Super Stocks, 16 Pure Stocks, and 12 POWRi Midwest Mods.

Collecting victory lane trophies on the night were Terry Schultz in B-Mods for his fourth win of the year, Aaron Poe in POWRi Super Stocks for his sixth victory this year, Jeremy Lile in Pure Stocks for his first of the season, and Shawn Burns, who continued his Midwest Mods dominance by capturing his third win of the year.

B-Mods – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[3]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[5]; 4. 251M-Mike Ryun[6]; 5. (DNS) 20-Tyler Cochran; 6. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell, Jr.

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 99-Brad Smith[3]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[2]; 5. 2-Hagen Stevenson[5]; 6. 23-Danny Thompson JR[6]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 33C-Cole Moore[2]; 2. 171-Donnie Dannar[1]; 3. 53-Charles Laizure[3]; 4. 88-Derek Nevels[4]; 5. (DNS) R33-Austen Raybourn

For the B-Mod 20-lap main event, Terry Schultz and Cole Moore led the field to the opening green flag at the front of the field. Schultz pulled away from the rest of the field in the early laps and through an early caution period ahead of Jaco Ebert and Moore. At lap five, Schultz led Ebert, Brad Smith, and Patrick Royalty. The Ebert and Smith battle for second was a classic one as the drivers raced hard for the spot with Smith eventually emerging in second by the halfway marker a half straightaway behind leader Schultz. Behind the lead trio, Royalty, Moore, Steven Clancy, and Donnie Dannar raced multiple lines to move forward. Through lapped traffic, Smith trimmed Schultz’s advantage to 1.4 seconds but ran out of time as Schultz ultimately picked up his 75th career CMS victory. Ebert stayed consistent in third while Moore fought his way back to a fourth place run over Royalty and Dannar.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 99-Brad Smith[4]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 4. 33C-Cole Moore[2]; 5. 49-Patrick Royalty[5]; 6. 171-Donnie Dannar[6]; 7. 12C-Stephen Clancy[8]; 8. 30-Rex Harris[7]; 9. 251M-Mike Ryun[10]; 10. 88-Derek Nevels[12]; 11. 2-Hagen Stevenson[13]; 12. 23-Danny Thompson JR[14]; 13. (DNF) 20-Tyler Cochran[15]; 14. (DNF) 53-Charles Laizure[9]; 15. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[11]; 16. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr; 17. (DNS) R33-Austen Raybourn

POWRi Super Stock – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[3]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[2]; 3. 07D-Mike Daughtery[5]; 4. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[4]; 5. (DNS) 03B-Chris Brockway

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 04B-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. 3P-Tyler Perryman[4]; 4. (DNF) 711-Harley Harvey[2]

For the POWRi Super Stock 20-lap main event, the Team Ewing cars occupied row one with Blaine Ewing and Aaron Poe on row one. Poe grabbed the advantage at the onset on the high side followed by Ewing and Marc Carter as the drivers set a quick pace for nearly the first half of the race until caution slowed the field at lap nine. Shortly after, Ewing’s car stalled on the high side of turn four drawing a caution. Poe then led Carter and Nick Gibson in a close battle for second with Tyler Perryman moving into the top five. Ewing’s turn four troubles continued late in the race as he fell from contention with a second yellow-flag incident. The final four laps saw Poe, Carter, and Gibson pulling away from the field as the trio finished one-two-three preferring the high side. It was Poe’s 24th career CMS win. Behind Carter and Gibson, were Perryman and Mike Daughtery, with his best run of the season rounding out the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 04B-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 4. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 5. 07D-Mike Daughtery[5]; 6. (DNF) 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 7. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[9]; 8. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick; 9. (DNS) 711-Harley Harvey

Pure Stocks – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 0-Chase Galvan[3]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[6]; 4. 21-Joey Harper[1]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[7]; 6. 1-Landon Harper[5]; 7. 03-Jimmy Smith[8]; 8. 5C-Charles Norman[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 38-Jeremy Lile[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[7]; 3. 24W-Conrad Workman[3]; 4. 28JR-Gale Harper[4]; 5. 50-Leroy Morrison[6]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 7. 53K-Larry Norris[5]; 8. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[8]

It was a battle of each of the Kansas City drivers for the Pure Stock 20-lap main as Spencer Reiff from the Missouri side and Chase Galvan from the Kansas led the field to the green flag. Galvan looked determined to return to CMS victory lane as he led a three-car breakaway with Spencer Reiff and substitute driver Jeremy Lile in a close battle for the lead. Reiff challenged the leader on the high side at the lap seven mark, just as caution slowed the field. Galvan brought the field back to green with Reiff, Lile, David Doelz, and Leroy Morrison in the top five. The top five stayed the same until Morrison saw his night end as his car slowed in turns one and two, ultimately retiring from the event. From this point on, the battle for the lead was one for the memory books as Galvan repeatedly fought off the challenges of both Lile and Reiff. At one point, Lile pulled side-by-side with Galvan late in the race on lap 18. On the next circuit, Lile moved to the front on the low side, but Galvan stayed right with the leader to the finish on the high side. In one of the closest battles of the year, Lile emerged as the victor with Galvan second. Reiff finished third in front of Cameron Kelly who rebounded to fourth while Larry Norris moved from 14th on the grid to complete the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps : 1. 38-Jeremy Lile[3]; 2. 0-Chase Galvan[2]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[5]; 5. 53K-Larry Norris[14]; 6. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 7. 24W-Conrad Workman[6]; 8. 3J-Jerett Evans[9]; 9. 21-Joey Harper[7]; 10. 03-Jimmy Smith[13]; 11. 5C-Charles Norman[15]; 12. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[8]; 13. (DNF) 50-Leroy Morrison[10]; 14. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[12]; 15. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[16]; 16. (DNS) 1-Landon Harper

POWRi Midwest Mods – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[1]; 2. 08P-Peyton Baker[2]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[4]; 4. 51-Dustin Gibbs[6]; 5. 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 6. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[3]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 18-Joseph Beard[1]; 2. 07R-Kevin Rash[3]; 3. 26B-Bobby Brown[2]; 4. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 5. 17J-Dustin Dennison[4]; 6. 12N-Nathan Baker[6]

Point’s leader Shawn Burns of Overland Park, Kansas began the night’s 15-lap main event for POWRi Midwest Mods from row one with Joseph Beard. Burns quickly moved to the front of the field turning laps in the low 16 second range over Beard and Kevin Rash but by lap five, Beard moved up to challenge for the lead. Meanwhile, Peyton Baker and Bobby Brown ran close for a spot in the top five. A yellow flag slowed the field by lap 10 with Burns out front and from this point on the drivers settled to finish their event without another caution period. Burns eventually built up nearly a half straightaway lead over Beard while Kevin Rash, Peyton, and Logan Rash raced for the third spot. Burns ultimately collected his ninth career CMS win over Beard, Kevin Rash, Peyton Baker, and Logan Rash inside the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[1]; 2. 18-Joseph Beard[2]; 3. 07R-Kevin Rash[3]; 4. 08P-Peyton Baker[4]; 5. 59R-Logan Rash[8]; 6. 26B-Bobby Brown[6]; 7. 17J-Dustin Dennison[10]; 8. 51-Dustin Gibbs[7]; 9. 9-Brian Meyer[9]; 10. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[11]; 11. 447-Kenny Prince[5]; 12. (DNF) 12N-Nathan Baker[12]

Next Saturday’s Timeline: POWRi Super Stocks are off on June 25, all other weekly classes will be on hand plus the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints. Pit gates opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15 (no passing points awarded if late check-in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30 or after hot laps. Admission Details: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

The 22nd Annual Tom Wilson Memorial is just two weeks away and CMS has an exciting weekend of special event racing planned for the weekend. Advertising specials are available for the two-day race special, including car class sponsorship, driver programs, track signage and large signage on the track’s large LED scoreboard and sign. Call Susan Walls for complete details and special-event advertising opportunities.

Thank you to our 2022 CMS Business Partners, you are all greatly appreciated! Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, KMZU The Farm, KRLI 103.9 FM Country, KROL 101.3 FM Radio, American Racer Tires, Miller Lite, RacinDirt.com, Blue Springs Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Soderburg Roofing, Hy-Vee Warrensburg, O’Reilly Auto Parts, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, Brooks Automotive LLC, Elite Auto Care, Abe Thompson RV Service Center, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Nationwide Trailers, Hammons Roofing, Moose’s Market, Alliance Sports Marketing, RPM Auto Services, and Eickleberry Concrete & Construction. When you visit our business partners, please mention Central Missouri Speedway.