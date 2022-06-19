Wil Herrington Completes CCSDS Clash at The Mag Weekend Sweep

CCSDS Invades Greenville Speedway on July 9

COLUMBUS, Miss. (06/18/22) – Wil Herrington completed a clean sweep of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil Clash at The Mag on Saturday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

The Georgia driver took control of the top spot on lap 24 and paced the final 26 circuits to claim the $12,000 triumph. One night earlier he registered his first-career CCSDS win with a $5,000 victory at the 3/8-mile oval.

“I want to go race tomorrow the next day,” Herrington said. “Let’s just keep going and keep riding this out. We got to get back to work Monday … I’m speechless really. This is just an awesome weekend all around.”

From the outside-front-row Dane Dacus paced the first nine circuits until suddenly slowing with mechanical issues on the 10th lap. He collected second-running Tyler Stevens and Rick Rickman to draw the caution.

Kyle Beard inherited the top spot and paced the field until lap 24 when the fourth-starting Herrington catapulted into the lead. From there Herrington stormed to the win.

Jeremy Shaw, Kyle Beard, Cade Dillard, and Josh Putnam rounded out the Top-5 finishers with Mason Oberkramer, B.J. Robinson, David Breazeale, Morgan Bagley, and Ryan Wilson completing the Top 10.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will now be idle for a couple of weeks before resuming action on Saturday, July 9 with a $3,000-to-win program at the Kilgore-family promoted Greenville (Miss.) Speedway.

The CCSDS tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 18, 2022

Clash at The Mag Night No. 2

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

Feature Results (50 Laps)

1)Wil Herrington 2)Jeremy Shaw 3)Kyle Beard 4)Cade Dillard 5)Josh Putnam 6)Mason Oberkramer 7)B.J. Robinson 8)David Breazeale 9)Morgan Bagley 10)Ryan Wilson 11)Brian Rickman 12)Jon Kirby 13)Scott Crigler 14)David Payne 15)Brandon Carpenter 16)Neil Baggett 17)Hunter Rasdon 18)Dean Carpenter 19)Tyler Stevens 20)Dane Dacus 21)Rick Rickman 22)Chad Thrash 23)Clay Fisher

DNS: Jamie Burford, Terry Wilson, Preston Farmer, Matt Cooper, Manny falcon, Hunter Lewis, Thomas Langley, Joey Smith, Joseph Joiner, Scott Crigler, Jon Kirby, Mikey Kile, Christian Hanger, Dewaine Hottinger

Entries: 35

Mark Martin Automotive Group No. 1 Fast Qualifier (and overall): Josh Putnam (14.642 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group No. 2 Fast Qualifier: Dane Dacus (14.723 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Josh Putnam

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jeremy Shaw

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Dane Dacus

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Wil Herrington

Hoosier Tire B-Main Winners: Neil Baggett, Brandon Carpenter

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Jon Kirby (+10)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Josh Putnam

COMP Cams Top Performer: Wil Herrington

Lap Leaders: Dane Dacus (1-10), Kyle Beard (11-23), Wil Herrington (24-50)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)