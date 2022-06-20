POWRi WAR & Xtreme Outlaw’s Prepare for I-55 Raceway Firecracker Faceoff

Belleville, IL (6/20/22) Continuing to offer competitors events run in conjunction, the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League as well as the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation will again link up for outstanding action, this time around inaugurally visiting Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the two-day St Louis Firecracker Faceoff scheduled for June 24-25.

Classes scheduled to compete at the St Louis Firecracker Faceoff on both Friday, June 24th, and Saturday, June 25th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely Missouri, will include the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series, Summit Modified Nationals, and DIRTcar Summer Nationals.

Friday, June 24 & Saturday, June 25 Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | Live on DIRTVision.

POWRi WAR/Xtreme | Friday, June 24th Payout: 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,800, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $750, 10. $725, 11. $700, 12. $675, 13. $650, 14. $625, 15-20:$600. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

POWRi WAR/Xtreme | Saturday, June 25th Payout: 1.$6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,200, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,600, 6. $1,200, 7. $1,000, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $825, 11. $800, 12. $750, 13. $700, 14. $675, 15. $650, 16. $625, 17-20:$600. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Competitors must have an Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series Membership to compete in any Xtreme Outlaw Series event, any competitor that is a current POWRi WAR Member and will be competing with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series will be upgraded to also have an XOS Membership provided by POWRi; likewise, Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Memberships will be honored at all POWRi WAR events.

For events run in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series, POWRi will award two free pit passes to the top-ten drivers in the current WAR points standings.

Competitors can find membership information for POWRi and Xtreme Outlaw Series at the following links. www.powri.com and www.dirtcarmembers.com.

More track details such as season schedules, camping details, and weekly points standings can be found online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

More information on the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation including membership, points, and scheduling can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi