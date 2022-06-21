WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Midwest Tripleheader On Tap for World of Outlaws Late Models

A potential $50,000 is on the line over three nights of racing

PEVELY, MO– JUNE 21, 2022 – Summer starts with a bang for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as a Midwest tripleheader awaits.

The Series opens the weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, June 24-25, for the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff, colliding with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals for the first time since 2019.

A 40-lap, $10,000-to-win, Feature on Friday, June 24, starts the two-night spectacular before the stars of both Series battle for supremacy Saturday, June 25, in a 55-lap finale paying $20,000-to-win.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds join the card for the inaugural event.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3mOTZXT

Jacksonville Speedway hosts the weekend finale for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Sunday, June 26, as the Series makes its debut at the 1/4-mile bullring in the JB Hawks Summer Spectacular.

Drivers will wage war in the 40-lap Wild Man Kelly Classic, paying $10,000-to-win. One driver could leave the Midwest with $50,000 if they sweep the weekend.

The Xtreme Outlaws Midgets presented by Toyota will join The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet at the Western Illinois venue, as well.

TICKET INFORMATION: https://bit.ly/3QJKPtw

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are the top storylines this weekend:

SUMMER HEAT: As the summer stretch begins for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, all championship competitors are trying to catch current points leader Dennis Erb Jr. The Carpentersville, IL driver enters the weekend with a 98 point advantage over Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair.

Erb, a three-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion, has two World of Outlaws wins this season, along with nine top fives and 15 top 10s.

He’s run every Hell Tour race this season, so far, picking up a best finish of second to Bobby Pierce at Tri-City Speedway. Erb also hasn’t finished out of the top 10 in Summer Nationals competition.

CHASING THE DYNAMIC-DUO: Max Blair and Tanner English have separated themselves from the rest of the field as the drivers hoping to track down Dennis Erb for the 2022 title.

Blair enters the weekend second in points on the strength of two wins, six top fives, and 12 top 10s. The Centerville, PA driver has recently spent time racing against Summer Nationals competition, entering three events during the Series’ opening week. He collected two top-five finishes and three top 10s.

Blair also holds a 40-point advantage over English in the Rookie of the Year battle.

English rolls into the Midwest this weekend with momentum after winning the Pappy and Bob Allen Memorial at Fairbury Speedway in his family-owned #96 car. He’ll try to carry that into the weekend at I-55 where he finished seventh during last year’s Summer Nationals event.

The Benton, KY driver, still searching for his first World of Outlaws win, is third in the standings—138 points behind Erb after 20 races.

SHOW-ME GUNDAKER: After battling at the family-owned Tri-City Speedway earlier this month, Gordy Gundaker has two more chances at winning his first Series race in front of his home fans. However, this time, it’s in his home state.

The St. Charles, MO driver had a disappointing end to his night at Tri-City but hopes for redemption in the Show-Me state with a pair of events near St. Louis.

Gundaker scored a top-five finish during last year’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals event and aims for his third World of Outlaws top five this weekend at I-55 and Jacksonville.

MIDWEST SMOOTH: Perhaps no driver expected to be in the field this weekend has found more success at I-55 and Jacksonville than Bobby Pierce.

The four-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion has won at both tracks in recent years and currently leads the Hell Tour points standings entering week two—four points ahead of Ryan Unzicker. Pierce is also the most recent World of Outlaws winner, winning his second event of the season at Tri-City earlier this month.

BEWARE OF THE BULLDOG: While Shane Clanton hasn’t run any DIRTcar Summer Nationals events in 2022, he still has momentum from racing in the Midwest.

The 2015 Series champion scored a massive $40,000 victory on the 1/4-mile track at Belleville Speedway last week and hopes to keep that rolling into this weekend’s tripleheader.

Since returning to Series competition last month, the “Georgia Bulldog” has three top-five finishes, including two second-place results. He’s only finished outside the top 10 once in that stretch.

Clanton has found past success at I-55, scoring a Series triumph in 2008. His next World of Outlaws victory will be his 47th.

PRAIRIE STATE POWER: The collision between the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models and DIRTcar Summer Nationals means several Illinois standouts will throw their hat in the ring for a potential $30K payday.

Ryan Unzicker enters week two of the Hell Tour second in points and scored a win in the Series opener at Kankakee Speedway. The El Paso, IL driver also had a top-five finish at Tri-City Speedway with the World of Outlaws earlier this month.

This weekend, a pair of veterans to keep an eye on include most recent Hell Tour Feature winner Brian Shirley and Jason Feger.

Shirley scored his triumph at Sycamore Raceway on Sunday, while Feger has two seconds (Peoria and Davenport) and four top fives.

While those three Illinois drivers are ones to keep an eye on all weekend, four-time and reigning Series champion Brandon Sheppard is projected to make his return Sunday at Jacksonville, driving his family-owned #B5. The New Berlin, IL native has won the last two Wild Man Kelly Classics at his home state 1/4-mile bullring.

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, June 24-25, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 26, Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL

ABOUT THE TRACK

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is a 1/3-mile high-banked track

Jacksonville Speedway is a 1/4-mile track

ONLINE –

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: https://federatedautopartsraceway.com

Jacksonville Speedway: https://jacksonvillespeedway.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55:

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on June 30

2017 – Brandon Sheppard on July 1

2013 – Josh Richards on September 14

2012 – Dennis Erb, Jr. on September 15

2011 – Josh Richards on September 17

2010 – Shannon Babb on September 18

2008 – Shane Clanton on September 13

2007 – Clint Smith on September 15

2005 – Billy Moyer on September 17



Jacksonville Speedway:

No Races Held

TRACK RECORD

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55:

12.081 by Billy Moyer on 6/23/07

Jacksonville Speedway:

11.783 by Bobby Pierce on 6/21/16

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet travel to the upper Midwest for three nights of action. The weekend kicks off at River Cities Raceway in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, July 15 before moving to I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls, MN on Saturday, July 16. Then the weekend will conclude at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, WI on Sunday July 17.

Feature Winners: (15 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (37 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-7

Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-7

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-7 Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-6 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headlingley, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Jeff Rine, Danville, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (34 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN-1

Austyn Mills, Cincinnati, OH-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Andy Bond, Coolville, OH-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Shaun Jones, Shermansdale, PA-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Chad Myers, Hempstead, MD-1

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-1

John Garvin, Sarver, PA-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (28 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-5 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-4 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Stormy Scott-Las Cruces, NM-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (16 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Jordan Bauer, St. Jacob, IL-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (13 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (23 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-123 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-99 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-80 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-79 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-49 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-48 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-31 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-26 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-25 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-24 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-22 Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-20

Rick Eckert, York, PA-20 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-16 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-13 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-11

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-11 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-10 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. x, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)

19. Saturday, May 29/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (1)

20. Friday, June 3/Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)