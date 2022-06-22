STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin

There has been a ton of discussion who are the best 410 winged sprint car drivers in the country. So STLRacing.com has decided to come up with a formula to see who is the best. We all know the World of Outlaws are the Best and have the deepest top 10 of anyone but the All-Stars, Pennsylvania Posse, California, IRA, and Knoxville has some pretty good shoes as well. The criteria based on wins, purses, and consistency. Also the points are tallied from the start of the season at Volusia to Skagit Speedway last night. I hope everyone enjoys it !!!

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 6/21/2022

#17 Sheldon Haudenschild – Wooster, OH – Stenhouse/Marshall NOS Energy Drink

#41 Carson Macedo – Lemoore, CA – JJR- Tarlton / Albaugh

#49 Brad Sweet – Grass Valley, CA – Kasey Kahne / Napa

#19- Brent Marks- Myerstown, PA – Marks & Murray – M&M Painting

#2 – David Gravel – Watertown, CT – Big Game Motorsports – Huset’s Speedway

#1S- Logan Schuchart – Hanover, PA- Shark Racing – Drydene

#13- Justin Peck – Monrovia, IN – Tom Buch – Coastal

#7BC- Tyler Courtney- Indianapolis, IN – Clauson/Marshall NOS Energy Drink

#39m- Anthony Macri – Dillsburg, PA – Macri Concrete / C&D Rigging

#48- Danny Dietrich – Gettsburg, PA – Kauffman / Weikert livestock / Sandoe’s

#57- Kyle Larson – Elk Grove, CA – Paul Silva / Finley Farms

#15- Donny Schatz – Fargo, ND – Tony Stewart / Ford Performance

#5 – Spencer Bayston – Lebanon, IN – CJB Motorsports

#83-James McFadden – Alice Springs, NT, AUS. – Roth Motorsports

#21-Brian Brown – Higginsville, MO – BBR – Casey’s Stores

#18- Giovanni Scelzi- Fresno, CA – KCP Motorsports

#1A- Jacob Allen – Hanover, PA – Shark Racing – Pells Tire Service

#8- Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – Ridge & Sons Racing / Mobil / Toyota

#14 – Corey Day – Clovis, CA – Jason Meyers / Meyers Construction

#55- Hunter Schuerenberg- Sikeston, MO – Vermeer

#11- Parker Price-Miller- Kokomo, IN – Mike McGhee & Associates

#69K- Lance DeWease -Fayetteville, PA – Kreitz Motorsports

#10- Zeb Wise – Angolia, IN – Wise Priddy Motorsports / Quik Pits

#24- Rico Abreu – St. Helena, CA – Abreu Vineyards / Shop Rico

#26- Cory Eliason- Visalia, CA – Rudeen Motorsports

Sprint Quick Hits

Sheldon Haudenshild more wins than anyone on the World of Outlaw Tour

Carson Macedo – second on Outlaw trail with 5 wins

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader

Brent Marks- 5 wins on the season including 3 World of Outlaw Wins and All-Star finale at Portsmouth

David Gravel – 2 Wins sits 3rd in Outlaw standings

Logan Schuchart – sits 5th in the Point Standings WoO

Justin Peck – Ohio Speedweek Champion has 4 wins on the season

Tyler Courtney – All-Star Point leader should move up driving the 57 Silva Machine at Skagit for 50K

Anthony Macri – The Concrete Kid has double digit wins !!

Danny Dietrich- 8 wins on the season and proved to be a force at Ohio Speedweek.

Kyle Larson – not bad sitting 11th in the standings with a hit and miss schedule.

Donny Schatz- team seems to be finding some speed has 1 win on the season.

Spencer Bayston- team is getting better and better and shows some serious speed.

James McFadden – poor qualifier looks for first win on the WoO trail sits 8th in Points

Brian Brown – Big win at Knoxville taking down the Outlaws. – 3 wins on the season

Gio Scelzi – team got off to great start, slowed down, seems to be picking it back up.

Jacob Allen – 2 World of Outlaw wins and sits in the Top Ten in the Standings.

Aaron Reutzel – 2 wins on the season – you never know where you might see them.

Corey Day – 3 wins for this young sensation – will be a threat at Skagit this weekend.

Hunter Schuerenberg – 3 wins on the season – 2 big All-Star Wins

Parker Price-Miller – 1 All-Star win Ohio Speedweek, and won at Huset’s

Lance DeWease – has not raced much 2 wins back in Pennsylvania.

Zeb Wise – 2 wins on the season – Kid is good at Attica.

Rico Abreu- shows speed looking for first win of the season.

Cory Eliason- should be higher in the rankings, he has good car and has a great car owner.

In Closing, big week ahead Pennsylvania Speedweek kicks off this week, out West Skagit Speedway has a 50 grand to win race, and of course the biggest event is the 4 Day Show at Huset’s Speedway with the purse increasing each day with the winner of Saturday’s feature taking home $100,000.

Special Note – 18 of the Top 25 Drivers are from 3 States – 7 California, 6 Pennsylvania, and 5 from Indiana. The Indiana is the most surprising especially figuring there is no KINSER !!!