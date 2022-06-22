Tanner English Steers to Granite City Top Five; Hectic Five Race Week Ahead 

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the Riggs Motorsports team struck out to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois on June 17-18 for a pair of $10,000 to win DIRTcar Summer Nationals specials. On Friday night at Granite City, Tanner laid down the quickest lap in his group during qualifying before running second in his loaded heat race. The Benton, Kentucky ace then picked off a couple of competitors during the 40-lap feature to land in the fifth finishing position behind only race winner Bobby Pierce, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ryan Gustin, and Shannon Babb!

At FALS on Saturday evening, another $10,000 top prize was on the line against the “Hell Tour” stars. Tanner once again posted the fastest lap in his group during time trials prior to securing a victory in heat race action. After drawing the fourth starting spot before the drop of the green flag in the 50-lapper, Tanner was running a solid fourth late in the distance when a racing incident sent him hard into the outside retaining wall. He wound up retiring with heavy damage and was relegated to a disappointing twentieth place effort. Complete results from both weekend throwdowns can be accessed online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Tanner and his #81E team are about ready to embark on a hectic stretch of racing with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series from June 22-26 in the states of Illinois and Missouri. The Riggs Motorsports team will return to action later tonight at Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois before traveling to Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois, Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, and Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois.

A total of $50,000 in first place prize money will be up for grabs in the five special events this week, three of which will also carry full World of Outlaws points. Tanner comes into the ‘St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff’ at Pevely and the Sunday showdown at Jacksonville third in the latest version of the national series point standings. More information on these five races can be found online by clicking on www.dirtcarsummernationals.com and www.woolms.com.

Upcoming Schedule:

June 22 | Adams County (IL) Speedway, Summer Nat’ls | $5,000 to win

June 23 | Spoon River (IL) Speedway, Summer Nat’ls | $5,000 to win

June 24 | Federated Raceway (MO) at I-55, WoO vs Summer Nat’ls | $10,000 to win

June 25 | Federated Raceway (MO) at I-55, WoO vs Summer Nat’ls | $20,000 to win

June 26 | Jacksonville (IL) Speedway, WoO | $10,000 to win

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com