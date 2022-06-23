First Week of Summer Nationals Provides Trio of Podium Finishes for Dennis Erb, Jr.

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were ultra-busy last week in the first six events of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, which took place at six different dirt ovals in the states of Illinois and Iowa from June 14-19. Dennis was able to amass a trio of podium finishes during the first week of the “Hell Tour” and was very consistent in not finishing outside of the top eight. His best run came on Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, as Dennis timed in second fastest in his group during qualifying before picking up a heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position and leading the first 26 circuits in the 40-lapper, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout brought his XR1 Rocket Chassis home with an impressive runner-up effort behind only $10,000 victor Bobby Pierce!

The other podium performances for the Dennis Erb Racing team came on Tuesday at Kankakee County Speedway in Kankakee, Illinois and at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday. In the DIRTcar Summer Nationals lid lifter at Kankakee, Dennis placed second in his heat race and made a late bid for the win before sliding back to third in the $5,000 to win contest to finish behind only race winner Ryan Unzicker and runner-up Bobby Pierce. At FALS, Dennis once again ran second in his heat race before leading laps 28-29 and 35-40 of the $10,000 to win main event. At the checkers in the exciting 50-lap affair, he found himself in the third spot behind only victor Chris Simpson and runner-up Bobby Pierce.

Other finishes for the week included a sixth at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday, an eighth at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday, and a fifth on Sunday at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois. For the year, Dennis has entered 52 races in 2022 and has racked up 5 feature wins, 19 Top Fives, and 36 Top Tens. Complete results from each of these six events can be found online by clicking on www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

As is the norm this time of year, another busy week awaits Dennis and his team with four high-profile races coming up from June 23-26. Up first will be a visit to Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois tonight for a $5,000 to win DIRTcar Summer Nationals throwdown. The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series will then join the “Hell Tour” in co-sanctioning the inaugural ‘St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff’ at Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri over the weekend. A $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Friday evening, while Saturday’s 55-lap doubleheader finale boasts a hefty $20,000 payday.

The fourth and final event of the action-packed week will take place on Sunday night at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois. The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will solely preside over the competition on Sunday in the series debut at the 1/4-mile oval. The 40-lap ‘Wild Man Kelly Classic’ will shell out a $10,000 winner’s check to cap off the busy stretch of racing. Dennis comes into the World of Outlaws action leading the national series point standings by 98 markers over Max Blair. Additional information concerning these four races can be located by pointing your web browser to www.dirtcarsummernationals.com and www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

