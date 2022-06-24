Wiedeman Wins Wild Fayette County Feature in POWRi National Midget League

Belleville, IL. (6/23/22) Bryant Wiedeman would emerge victorious at Fayette County Speedway to earn his fourth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature victory in furious paced thirty-lap instant classic on Night Two of the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition with a stout field of twenty-two entries would find Jade Avedisian clock a 12.761-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Karter Sarff, Gavin Miller, and Chase McDermand each earning heat racing victories as Kaidon Brown would grab the high-point qualifier award to earn the feature’s pole starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Kaidon Brown and outside front-row companion Bryant Wiedeman battle into the first pair of corners with Brown nabbing the front of the field to lead the opening lap.

Leading the first twelve revolutions around Fayette County Speedway, Kaidon Brown would see Bryant Wiedeman close in on the lead around the mid-way point of the feature with Wiedeman able to drive around the outside out of turn four.

Making for event dramatics, dead-last starter Cannon McIntosh would fly through the field to catch the front-runners with the laps beginning to wind down as Wiedeman lead the field, Kaidon Brown second and Karter Sarff running third with action on each end of the track.

“I knew after the last restart that Cannon was back there and I had to hit my marks perfect,” said the defending POWRi League Champion Bryant Wiedeman in the Brownstown Illinois victory lane. Adding, “This really helps momentum overall and builds a solid night of points for us as a team”.

Fighting off the hard-charging efforts, Bryan Wiedeman would notch his first feature victory of the season with McIntosh placing runner-up as one-time leader Kaidon Brown finished third. Dominic Gorden would fly past seventeen other competitors to place fourth with Jace Park rounding out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in the intense feature finale at Fayette County Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League | Fayette County Speedway | 6/23/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 84-Jade Avedisian(12.761)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 71M-Gavin Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97K-Kaidon Brown

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 01-Bryant Weideman

Lucas Oil A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[22]; 3. 97K-Kaidon Brown[1]; 4. 83-Dominic Gorden[21]; 5. 87-Jace Park[6]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[10]; 7. 71-Cade Lewis[13]; 8. 5-Gavan Boschele[11]; 9. 61-Jacob Denney[8]; 10. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[9]; 11. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 12. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]; 13. 71M-Gavin Miller[5]; 14. 31K-Kyle Beilman[12]; 15. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 16. 99K-Robert Carson[20]; 17. 15-Laci Ferno[19]; 18. 21-Emilio Hoover[17]; 19. 44-Branigan Roark[14]; 20. 71E-Mariah Ede[15]; 21. 84-Jade Avedisian[16]; 22. 57-Maria Cofer[18].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 87-Jace Park[3]; 3. 61-Jacob Denney[5]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 5. 31K-Kyle Beilman[6]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[8]; 7. 15-Laci Ferno[7]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71M-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]; 4. 71-Cade Lewis[2]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[7]; 7. 99K-Robert Carson[6].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 2. 97K-Kaidon Brown[5]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]; 4. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 5. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]; 6. 57-Maria Cofer[6]; 7. 83-Dominic Gorden[1].

Next, up on the Ninth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek agenda, the National Midget League will be joined by the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, June 24th, then again at Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25th. Wrapping up the week of racing with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek Champion crowned Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 26th, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

