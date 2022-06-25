Aaron Andruskevitch Achieves POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro Victory at Lincoln

Belleville, IL. (6/24/22) Aaron Andruskevitch would make quick-paced work of Lincoln Speedway in the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool feature event in support of the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek to earn their fifteenth career feature victory.

Entering a stout field of competitors in the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool with early action at Lincoln Speedway witnessing Aaron Andruskevitch start the night off strong by gaining the quickest hot-lap time with a 13.356-second lap as Daryn Stark and Cole Schroeder each would win their respective heat race.

Flying out front from the pole starting position, Aaron Andruskevitch would go un-matched on his way to earning his first win of the season with the second-starting Scotty Milan maintaining a solid showing to finish runner-up as Daryn Stark finished third.

“I was a little worried coming into the feature since this is a new engine and I don’t run very much anymore. I had it shook down quick and we worked out the kinks, this track was fast tonight, and it feels good to know we can still run up front at one of my favorite places,” said an ecstatic Aaron Andruskevitch in the Lincoln Speedway winner’s circle.

Racing from starting eighth, Joe B Miller would hard charge to finish fourth as TJ Smith rounded out the top-five finishers at Lincoln Speedway with the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool in support of the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Lincoln Speedway | POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League | 6/24/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 21 – Aaron Andruskevitch (13.356)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 55S – Daryn Stark

Driven Midwest Heat Race 2 Winner: 3 – Cole Schroeder

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21 – Aaron Andruskevitch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 51B – Joe B Miller

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 21 – Aaron Andruskevitch

Engler Machine& Tool A Feature: 1. 21-Aaron Andruskevitch[1]; 2. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[4]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 5. 8G-TJ Smith[6]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]; 7. 55H-Hayden Harvey[5]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 9. B8-John Barnard[11]; 10. 63-Colton Key[9]; 11. 23-Mike Dibart[13]; 12. 27-Kyle Barker[12]; 13. 14D-Chris DiBart[10]; 14. 10-Jacob Tipton[14]; 15. 41K-Karter Lane[15].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55S-Daryn Stark[1]; 2. 21-Aaron Andruskevitch[7]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 4. 8G-TJ Smith[6]; 5. B8-John Barnard[3]; 6. 63-Colton Key[8]; 7. 23-mike Dibart[4]; 8. (DNS) 41K-Karter Lane.

Driven Midwest Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 2. 55H-Hayden Harvey[3]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 4. 44-Branigan Roark[6]; 5. 14D-Chris DiBart[5]; 6. 27-Kyle Barker[1]; 7. 10-Jacob Tipton[4].

