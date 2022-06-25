Alex Bright Victorious at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in POWRi WAR/Xtreme Outlaw Event

Belleville, IL. (6/25/22) Alex Bright would outshine all other competitors in the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation, feature event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Night One of the St Louis Firecracker Faceoff to earn his first League victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Zach Daum clock top-time with a 12.788-lap as heat racing action would find Mario Clouser, Jake Swanson, and Shane Cockrum each earn a heat competition victory with Sterling Cling claiming the semi-feature win.

Soaring into the initial start would see high-point qualifier and pole-sitter Isaac Chapple battle outside front-row starter Nick Bilbee with Chapple gaining the early lead as Mario Clouser contended for the front of the field.

Taking the lead just before mid-way, Mario Clouser would control the point of the pack until lap traffic blended with an outstanding inside-line maneuver would propel seventh-starting Alex Bright to the front and on to the feature victory. Staying in the hunt for the front all feature Nick Bilbee would settle into finishing runner-up as Zach Daum would drive from beginning in eleventh to finishing third.

Starting twelfth, Matt Westfall would charge to the front to finish fourth with pole-starter Isaac Chapple rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Isolation feature event for Night One at Federated Auto Parts at I-55 Raceway in the St Louis Firecracker Faceoff.

POWRi WAR Sprint League & Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series | I-55 Raceway | 6/24/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 5D-Zach Daum (12.788)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 21AZ-Jake Swanson

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 66-Shane Cockrum

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 34-Sterling Cling

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 52-Isaac Chapple

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 16-Anthony Nicholson

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 20-Alex Bright

Lucas Oil Feature (30 Laps): 1. 20-Alex Bright[7]; 2. 17-Nick Bilbee[2]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[11]; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[12]; 5. 52-Isaac Chapple[1]; 6. 66-Shane Cockrum[5]; 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[23]; 8. 99X-Dalton Stevens[19]; 9. 28-Kory Schudy[9]; 10. 2-Chase Johnson[22]; 11. 2B-Chad Boespflug[8]; 12. 1JR-Steven Russell[16]; 13. 34-Sterling Cling[17]; 14. 0-Steve Irwin[18]; 15. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 16. 13-Chase Howard[21]; 17. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[6]; 18. 24-Landon Simon[14]; 19. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[3]; 20. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 21. 99-Korey Weyant[20]; 22. 33-Rece Wommack[15]; 23. 44-Wesley Smith[13].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling[1]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[3]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[9]; 4. 99-Korey Weyant[6]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 6. 2-Chase Johnson[2]; 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[8]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 9. 3S-Stephen Smith[5]; 10. (DNS) 43B-Ricky Lewis.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[2]; 2. 52-Isaac Chapple[1]; 3. 17-Nick Bilbee[3]; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[5]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 7. 0-Steve Irwin[8]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[7]; 9. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]; 2. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[2]; 3. 20-Alex Bright[3]; 4. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 5. 24-Landon Simon[5]; 6. 2-Chase Johnson[8]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]; 8. 99-Korey Weyant[6]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[9].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Shane Cockrum[3]; 2. 2B-Chad Boespflug[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 4. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 5. 33-Rece Wommack[7]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[8]; 8. (DNS) 43B-Ricky Lewis.

Qualifying Group 1: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:12.788[8]; 2. 17-Nick Bilbee, 00:12.790[4]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:12.879[2]; 4. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:12.943[3]; 5. 33M-Matt Westfall, 00:12.993[6]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:12.996[5]; 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:13.043[1]; 8. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.114[9]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.240[7].

Qualifying Group 2: 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 00:12.789[8]; 2. 20-Alex Bright, 00:12.946[6]; 3. 17GP-Kyle Shipley, 00:12.950[1]; 4. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:13.113[9]; 5. 24-Landon Simon, 00:13.381[7]; 6. 99-Korey Weyant, 00:13.467[3]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith, 00:13.922[5]; 8. 2-Chase Johnson, 00:13.980[4]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:13.980[2].

Qualifying Group 3: 1. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:12.914[1]; 2. 66-Shane Cockrum, 00:13.126[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:13.148[2]; 4. 2B-Chad Boespflug, 00:13.241[5]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.517[4]; 6. 43B-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.545[7]; 7. 33-Rece Wommack, 00:13.596[6]; 8. 13-Chase Howard, 00:13.877[8].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be Night Two at Federated Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri on June 25th running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Insulation.

More information on the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation including membership, points, and scheduling can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.