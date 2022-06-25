Cannon McIntosh Tops Lincoln Speedway Feature with POWRi National Midget League

Belleville, IL. (6/24/22) Cannon McIntosh would lead every lap of the Lincoln Speedway feature event to earn his ninth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory in an action-packed thirty-lap event on Night Three of the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition with a stout field of thirty-five entries would find Hayden Reinbold clock a 12.978-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Chance Crum, Kyle Jones, Dominic Gorden, and Cannon McIntosh each earning heat racing victories as McIntosh would grab the high-point qualifier award with a seventh-to-first heat race drive to earn the feature’s pole starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Cannon shoot out to the early lead using a high-side approach as outside front-row companion Bryant Wiedeman would battle low-line into the first pair of corners.

Leading all revolutions around Lincoln Speedway, Cannon McIntosh would be challenged often by Wiedeman as well as Kyle Jones and Jacob Denney with McIntosh prevailing throughout the onslaught of action and late-race restarts.

“This feels special to get a second win in SPEEDWeek. We have built a lot of momentum as a team right now” said Cannon McIntosh in the Lincoln Illinois victory lane.

Fast-paced ending feature racing would find Brenham Crouch flying from starting eleventh to finishing runner-up as Kaiden Brown would repeat the previous night’s placement with a second straight third-place finish.

Hard-charging from starting twentieth, Jake Neuman would finish in a hard-fought fourth with Chance Crum rounding out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in the intense feature finale at Fayette County Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League | Fayette County Speedway | 6/23/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 19AZ – Hayden Reinbold (12.978)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 26 – Chance Crum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 7U – Kyle Jones

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 83 – Dominic Gorden

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 08 – Cannon McIntosh

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 84 – Jade Avedisian

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 08 – Cannon McIntosh

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 56N – Jake Neuman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08 – Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]; 3. 97K-Kaidon Brown[14]; 4. 56N-Jake Neuman[20]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 7. 83-Dominic Gorden[3]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 9. 61-Jacob Denney[5]; 10. 71M-Gavin Miller[18]; 11. 21-Emilio Hoover[22]; 12. 25K-Taylor Reimer[13]; 13. 97A-Will Armitage[10]; 14. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[9]; 15. 44-Branigan Roark[23]; 16. 7U-Kyle Jones[8]; 17. 71K-Chase McDermand[4]; 18. 56-Mitchell Davis[19]; 19. 08X-Trey Gropp[21]; 20. 21K-Karter Sarff[15]; 21. 71E-Mariah Ede[7]; 22. 87-Jace Park[12]; 23. 84-Jade Avedisian[17].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 2. 71M-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]; 4. 56N-Jake Neuman[7]; 5. 08X-Trey Gropp[15]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]; 7. 16C-David Camfield Jr[13]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[14]; 9. 5-Gavan Boschele[8]; 10. 44-Branigan Roark[12]; 11. 15-Laci Ferno[10]; 12. 17-Kurt Stellhorn[18]; 13. 71-Cade Lewis[6]; 14. 31K-Kyle Beilman[4]; 15. 11G-Patrick Lawson[11]; 16. (DNS) 99K-Robert Carson; 17. (DNS) 42-Kevin Battefeld; 18. (DNS) 10C-Dalton Camfield; 19. (DNS) 19E-Daltyn England.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[8]; 3. 97A-Will Armitage[5]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[9]; 6. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 7. 99K-Robert Carson[7]; 8. 08X-Trey Gropp[1]; 9. 42-Kevin Battefeld[4].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 87-Jace Park[2]; 3. 71M-Gavin Miller[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 84-Jade Avedisian[8]; 6. 71-Cade Lewis[5]; 7. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]; 8. 16C-David Camfield Jr[4]; 9. 17C-Devin Camfield[7].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Dominic Gorden[4]; 2. 71K-Chase McDermand[6]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[2]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]; 5. 97K-Kaidon Brown[9]; 6. 56N-Jake Neuman[5]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 8. (DNS) 17-Kurt Stellhorn; 9. (DNS) 19E-Daltyn England.

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 2. 61-Jacob Denney[5]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 5. 31K-Kyle Beilman[4]; 6. 15-Laci Ferno[1]; 7. 11G-Patrick Lawson[3]; 8. (DNS) 10C-Dalton Camfield.

Next, up on the Ninth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek agenda, the National Midget League will be joined by the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25th. Wrapping up the week of racing with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek Champion crowned Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 26th, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.