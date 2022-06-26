Huset’s Speedway Announces $250,000-to-win High Bank Nationals with World of Outlaws in 2023

2023 High Bank Nationals to Offer Richest Payday in Sprint Car History at Huset’s Speedway

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars to Race for $250,000-to-win on June 21-24, 2023

BRANDON, SD – June 25, 2022 – Announced Saturday night at Huset’s Speedway, the High Bank Nationals will return for the second annual running in 2023 and will do so in a fashion bigger than any other event throughout all of Sprint Car Racing’s long history.

Paying a staggering $250,000-to-win, the event will expand in purse and length with an extra day being added to the docket (June 21-24, 2023).

“I’m thrilled to say we’re bringing the biggest race in Sprint Car history to Brandon, South Dakota next year,” said Huset’s Speedway owner, Tod Quiring. “We’ve had a vision for several years now of growing a specific race at this place into elite status, and I believe we’ve found just that with the High Bank Nationals. This is going to be a can’t miss event. I hope everyone comes out to support us next year and enjoy the immaculate facility we have at Huset’s.”

With next year’s $250,000 payday, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals will surpass the likes of Eldora’s Mopar Million ($200,000), Knoxville’s Knoxville Nationals ($176,000), and Eldora’s Kings Royal ($175,000) as the current biggest payday in Sprint Car history.

Racers will be competing for big bucks throughout the four-day event next year with Saturday’s finale paying $5,000-to-start.

Stay tuned to the World of Outlaws and Huset’s Speedway social channels throughout the year and into the off-season as more details are finalized for this history-making event.

