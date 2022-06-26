Jake Swanson Successful in POWRi WAR/Xtreme Outlaw I-55 Raceway Finale

Belleville, IL. (6/25/22) Jake Swanson would outduel all other competitors in the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation, feature event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Night Two of the St Louis Firecracker Faceoff to earn his initial League victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Wesley Smith clock top-time with a 12.322-lap as heat racing action would find Jake Swanson, Alex Bright, and Wesley Smith each earn a heat competition victory with Steve Irwin claiming the semi-feature win.

Soaring into the initial start would see high-point qualifier and pole-sitter Mario Clouser claiming the front of the field on the opening lap with Jake Swanson, Wesley Smith, and Alex Bright running closely behind.

Using mid-race dramatics, third-starting Jake Swanson would flex his driving might to soar past a fast Clouser and hold off all challengers in the thirty-five-lap event to earn his first POWRi WAR win of 2022.

Staying in the hunt up front, Mario Clouser would out-run a speedy Wesley Smith to finish a tight runner-up with Smith would impress all in a great third-place finish in an action-packed feature race.

Maintaining a solid showing both nights on the weekend, Matt Westfall would finish fourth with Shane Cockrum rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Isolation feature event for Night Two at Federated Auto Parts at I-55 Raceway in the St Louis Firecracker Faceoff.

POWRi WAR Sprint League & Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series | I-55 Raceway | 6/25/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 44-Wesley Smith (12.322)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 21AZ-Jake Swanson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 20-Alex Bright

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 0-Steve Irwin

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 6-Mario Clouser

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 99-Korey Weyant

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 21AZ-Jake Swanson

Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[3]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 3. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[6]; 5. 66-Shane Cockrum[9]; 6. 20-Alex Bright[2]; 7. 17-Nick Bilbee[5]; 8. 52-Isaac Chapple[11]; 9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]; 10. 99X-Dalton Stevens[8]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]; 12. 28-Kory Schudy[13]; 13. 99-Korey Weyant[22]; 14. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 15. 0-Steve Irwin[17]; 16. 34-Sterling Cling[15]; 17. 16-Anthony Nicholson[18]; 18. 2B-Chad Boespflug[16]; 19. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[14]; 20. 28M-Brandon Mattox[12]; 21. 73-Samuel Wagner[21]; 22. 24-Landon Simon[20].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. 0-Steve Irwin[1]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 4. 24-Landon Simon[4]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 6. 99-Korey Weyant[7]; 7. 2-Chase Johnson[6]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[11]; 9. 360-Carl Finder III[8]; 10. (DNS) 5D-Zach Daum; 11. (DNS) 3S-Stephen Smith; 12. (DNS) 33-Rece Wommack.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]; 2. 17-Nick Bilbee[3]; 3. 66-Shane Cockrum[5]; 4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]; 5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 8. 99-Korey Weyant[7]; 9. 33-Rece Wommack[8]; 10. (DNS) 5D-Zach Daum.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Alex Bright[2]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 3. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]; 4. 28-Kory Schudy[7]; 5. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]; 6. 0-Steve Irwin[6]; 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 8. 360-Carl Finder III[9]; 9. 3S-Stephen Smith[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 4. 28M-Brandon Mattox[6]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[1]; 6. 2B-Chad Boespflug[5]; 7. 24-Landon Simon[7]; 8. 2-Chase Johnson[8]; 9. 13-Chase Howard[9].

Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 00:12.414[7]; 2. 17-Nick Bilbee, 00:12.725[4]; 3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller, 00:12.765[8]; 4. 17GP-Kyle Shipley, 00:12.772[6]; 5. 66-Shane Cockrum, 00:12.837[1]; 6. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.039[5]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:13.203[9]; 8. 99-Korey Weyant, 00:13.467[2]; 9. 33-Rece Wommack, 00:13.476[10]; 10. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.593[3].

Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. 33M-Matt Westfall, 00:12.508[2]; 2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:12.688[8]; 3. 20-Alex Bright, 00:12.695[7]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:12.785[1]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:13.078[3]; 6. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.090[9]; 7. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:13.092[5]; 8. 3S-Stephen Smith, 00:13.295[6]; 9. 360-Carl Finder III, 00:14.106[4].

Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:12.322[3]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:12.471[6]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:12.798[4]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.830[8]; 5. 2B-Chad Boespflug, 00:12.874[7]; 6. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 00:12.884[1]; 7. 24-Landon Simon, 00:13.068[9]; 8. 2-Chase Johnson, 00:13.079[5]; 9. 13-Chase Howard, 00:13.395[2].

