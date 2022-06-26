POWRi Speedweek Comes to Macon Speedway

By BZ

(Macon, IL) The return of the POWRi National Midget Series returned to Macon Speedway Saturday night as part of a week-long event in the state known as Illinois Speedweek. One of the hot drivers on the circuit has been Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Oklahoma. Already with wins during the week, McIntosh was flying around the 1/5th mile of Macon Speedway during the 30-lap feature race. Only caution flags were slowing him down as he led the race wire-to-wire and took the top prize on Saturday.

The Engler Machine & Tool POWRi Micro Sprint Series Presented by Bailey Chassis saw seventh-place starter TJ Smith came on strong with two laps to go to take the win from Jeremy Camp. Camp, a Macon regular, was pulling strong in search of another feature win, but a restart changed things. Smith caught on fast on the bottom and made the pass. The driver from California took his first Macon Speedway checkered flag.

Nick Macklin made it two in a row at Macon Speedway in the 51 Bistro Street Stocks as he passed Rudy Zaragoza for the lead on the seventh lap and held off Terry Reed and Bobby Beiler to the finish. Beiler made it very close at the finish with the bottom side turn out of the final corner. Beiler moved to second place on the finish and challenged for the lead as the race hit the end.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature was not able to be run on Saturday night as impending storms threatened the race and the conclusion of the night. Drivers and track officials agreed that the race could be made up another time to save from starting and stopping the event. It was a good decision. Just minutes following the conclusion of the Micro Sprint feature, the clouds opened and the rains fell. A double-feature night for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will be announced soon.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will have plenty to do next Saturday with a 40-lap feature race as part of the Midwest Big Ten Series. It will be part of the 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40s Presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Along for the program will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds in a Midwest Big Ten Series event and a 40-lap feature, the 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis, the Hornets and a huge fireworks display!

The following evening will lead to July 3rd and the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at Lincoln Speedway with $5,000-to-win for the Super Late Models. The Summit Equipment Modifieds series will also be at Lincoln and they’ll also have the 305 Sprint Cars at the track.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

08-Cannon McIntosh[Bixby, OK]; 2. 97K-Kaidon Brown[Sydney, NSW]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[Mason City, IL]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[Colby, KS]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[Carl Junction, MO]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[Millersville, MO]; 7. 5-Gavan Boschele[Mooresville, NC]; 8. 87-Jace Park[Overland Park, KS]; 9. 97-Brenham Crouch[Lubbock, TX]; 10. 56N-Jake Neuman[New Berlin, IL]

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros By Bailey Chassis

8G-TJ Smith[Fresno, CA]; 2. 23-Jeremy Camp[Sullivan, IL]; 3. 3-Cole Schroeder[Bozeman, MT]; 4. 65E-Chad Elliott[Cottage Hills, IL]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[Millersville, MO]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[Fort Collins, CO]; 7. 63-Colton Key[Fresno, CA]; 8. 14-Kurt Westerfield[Belleville, IL]; 9. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 10. 8W-Breanna Wirth[Waterloo, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stocks

16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 2. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 5. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[White Heath, IL]; 6. 4-Zach Clark[Illiopolis, IL]; 7. 21R-Dustin Reed[Decatur, IL]; 8. D7-Carter Dart[Springfield, IL]; 9. (DNF) 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 10. (DNF) 44J-Jeremy Madsen[Pawnee, IL]

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Postponed To A Date TBA