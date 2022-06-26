Schultz, Russell, Roden, and Roark Capture Central Missouri Speedway Checkers!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 25, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Soaring temps once again delayed Saturday’s start time by one hour at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as 56 teams signed in to compete for the weekly championship events. Joining the action were 20 POWRi Midwest Mods, 7 POWRi Lightning Sprints, 13 Pure Stocks, and 16 B-Mods.

Main event victories went to Terry Schultz in B-Mods for fifth win of the season, Bobby Russell with his second Pure Stock victory, Trice Roden for his first-ever CMS victory lane visit in POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, and Earl Roark with his second win of the season in POWRi Midwest Mods.

B-Mods – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[4]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[2]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[7]; 4. 251M-Mike Ryun[1]; 5. 47W-Cody Brill[3]; 6. 30-Rex Harris[6]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[8]; 8. 2A-Rick Anderson[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 28S-Bill Small[2]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 4. 53-Charles Laizure[3]; 5. 3B-Richard Brainard[7]; 6. 2-Hagen Stevenson[6]; 7. 20-Tyler Cochran[8]; 8. R33-Austen Raybourn[4]

Terry Schultz of Sedalia and Bill Small of Holden, Missouri grabbed row one starting positions for the 20-lap B-Mod main event. Schultz grabbed the top spot from the onset and quicky built a solid lead over Small, Jeremy Lile, and Stephen Clancy. Lile moved to second on lap six as Small went to high in turn four. By lap nine, Schultz had a full straightaway lead over Lile and built his lead to a 2.7-second margin by lap 13. Clancy moved into the top three by the second half of the race as Small battled with Patrick Royalty for fourth position. Schultz’s blistering pace brought him to the checkered flag in just 5 minutes and 42 seconds in the caution-free event. It was career win number 76 for Schultz. Lile ran strong in second, ahead of Clancy third, Royalty fourth, and Bill Small with his best-ever CMS finish in fifth.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 4. 49-Patrick Royalty[4]; 5. 28S-Bill Small[2]; 6. 251M-Mike Ryun[7]; 7. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 8. 47W-Cody Brill[10]; 9. 30-Rex Harris[11]; 10. 2-Hagen Stevenson[12]; 11. 53-Charles Laizure[8]; 12. 3B-Richard Brainard[9]; 13. 23-Danny Thompson JR[13]; 14. 20-Tyler Cochran[14]; 15. R33-Austen Raybourn[16]; 16. 2A-Rick Anderson[15]

Pure Stocks – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 2. 427-Jeff Hardy[4]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[3]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[7]; 6. 24W-Conrad Workman[5]; 7. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 38-Bobby Russell[2]; 2. 69R-RIchard Jameson[1]; 3. 26-Bradley McDowell[4]; 4. 53K-Larry Norris[3]; 5. 28JR-Gale Harper[6]; 6. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[5]

Cory Flamm of Warrensburg and Bobby Russell of Smithville took top passing points honors for the Pure Stocks to start the 20-lap main event from row one. The first half of the race ran smooth but after that it was a difficult task to complete green-flag laps. Russell pulled away early over Flamm, Richard Jameson and Jeff Hardy. Yellow flew over the field at lap nine with Russell leading Flamm and Bradley McDowell. Cameron Kelly moved to fourth by lap 12 with McDowell taking second. Yellow again flew at lap 13 when it was determined by race officials to end the race under a green, white, and checkered flag finish. After additional troubles on the ensuing restart and high attrition, the race was ended under a white and checkered status. Several changes took place as drivers spun from contention in the late stages while Russell went on to take his seventh career CMS checkers. Patience and clean driving helped Jerett Evans advance to second place at the finish. The top five was rounded out by Larry Norris, Cameron Kelly, and Cory Flamm.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 38-Bobby Russell[2]; 2. 3J-Jerett Evans[7]; 3. 53K-Larry Norris[8]; 4. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[6]; 5. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[1]; 6. (DNF) 427-Jeff Hardy[3]; 7. (DNF) 26-Bradley McDowell[5]; 8. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[10]; 9. (DNF) 69R-RIchard Jameson[4]; 10. (DNF) 24W-Conrad Workman[11]; 11. (DNF) 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 12. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[12]; 13. (DNS) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt

Lighting Sprints – 7 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Lap: 1. 7-Tyler Johnson[1]; 2. 27R-Trice Roden[5]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[4]; 4. 91-Mike Tindell[3]; 5. 25-Darin Woodward[7]; 6. (DNF) 01-Bobby Layne[2]; 7. (DNS) 15B-Brad Buxton

Trice Roden of Montgomery City, Missouri and Tyler Johnson of Odessa, Missouri began the night’s 15-lap POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint main event. Roden quickly established himself out front with Johnson and Chasity Younger of St. Joseph battling or second. With just five cars making the field, the originally scheduled 15-lap distance was cut to 12 and the drivers who did make the call set a blistering pace. Younger showed patience and skill as she moved to second by lap eight and tried to narrow the lead of Roden. In just three minutes and 12 seconds, Roden took the checkered flag ahead of Younger in second for her best CMS finish. Johnson finished third with Darin Woodward and Mike Tindell rounding out the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[1]; 2. 10-Chasity Younger[3]; 3. 7-Tyler Johnson[2]; 4. 25-Darin Woodward[7]; 5. 91-Mike Tindell[4]; 6. (DNS) 01-Bobby Layne; 7. (DNS) 15B-Brad Baxton

POWRi Midwest Mods – 20 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 17J-Dustin Dennison[2]; 2. 59R-Logan Rash[1]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[4]; 4. 18-Joseph Beard[3]; 5. 45-Colt Cheevers[5]; 6. 51-Dustin Gibbs[6]; 7. (DNS) 99-Mark Spillman

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 17R-Earl Roark[2]; 2. 24B-Carter Brownsberger[5]; 3. 23-Dakota Dillon[1]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 5. 96SR-Todd Brill[6]; 6. (DNF) 12N-Nathan Baker[7]; 7. (DNS) 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[2]; 2. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[1]; 3. 8G-Tim Galvan[4]; 4. 23T-Tim Smith[3]; 5. 08P-Peyton Baker[6]; 6. 10-Cody Bray[5]

Independence driver Dustin Dennison and Henley, Missouri’s Earl Roark earned front row honors for the night’s 15-lap POWRi Midwest Mods main event. In the best field of Midwest Mods yet this season, Roark led the field early in the race through two quick caution periods before drivers settled in for a competitive race. Roark continued to lead through a lap-seven restart ahead of Carter Brownsberger who looked strong early in second, Dennison third and 15th-starting Colt Cheevers in fourth. Brownsberger later spun from contention late in the race to draw a caution. Dennison moved into second place late in the race behind Roark with Cheevers also on the move. Roark eventually went on to collect his third CMS win of the season. Cheevers gained 13 positions to come home in the runner-up positions with Devin Wetzel recording his best-ever CMS finish in third. Shawn Burns was fourth, followed by Loan Rash and Joseph Beard.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 17R-Earl Roark[2]; 2. 45-Colt Cheevers[15]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[7]; 4. 28-Shawn Burns[3]; 5. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 6. 18-Joseph Beard[10]; 7. 08P-Peyton Baker[14]; 8. 51-Dustin Gibbs[16]; 9. 96SR-Todd Brill[13]; 10. 10-Cody Bray[17]; 11. 17J-Dustin Dennison[1]; 12. 23-Dakota Dillon[9]; 13. 9-Brian Meyer[11]; 14. (DNF) 24B-Carter Brownsberger[4]; 15. (DNF) 41-Ashlyn Piburn[6]; 16. (DNF) 12N-Nathan Baker[18]; 17. (DNF) 23T-Tim Smith[12]; 18. (DNF) 99-Mark Spillman[19]; 19. (DNF) 8G-Tim Galvan[8]; 20. (DNS) 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick

The CMS website and Facebook pages are packed with information regarding the two nights of racing for the upcoming Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 Twenty-Second Annual Tom Wilson Memorial. For complete information, including admissions, timelines, and formats, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net or the CMS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway.

Next Saturday and Sunday’s Timelines: Pits will clear at 4 with gates opening shortly after. Grandstands will open at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15 (no passing points awarded if late check-in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, with racing to follow hot laps. Admission Details: Adults $20, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $15, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.