Celebrate Independence Weekend with a Lucas Dirt Road Trip Through KY and OH

Batavia, OH (June 27, 2022) – Celebrate family, Independence, and Freedom with four days of racing action at three facilities. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will visit Florence Speedway on Thursday, June 30th, Portsmouth Raceway Park on Friday, July 1st, and Muskingum County Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, July 2nd and 3rd.

On Thursday, June 30th, race teams will vie for a $15,000 top prize in the postponed 36th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway in Union, KY. The pit gate will open at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM ET. Hot laps begin at 6:30 PM ET with time trials to follow. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Modifieds will compete for $1,500-to-win.

With five back-to-back winners in the event’s history, a local fan favorite, Josh Rice hopes to up that number to six. Tickets are available online at https://florence.getmytix.net/tickets or by calling the track office at (859) 493-0034.

On Friday, July 1st, Portsmouth Raceway Park will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the annual Independence 50 presented by Able Air with a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The Modifieds and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions on Friday at the Portsmouth, OH track. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The general admission gates will open at 4:00 PM, with on-track action beginning at 7:00 PM.

The Elite Munitions Freedom 60 will be the largest weekend in Muskingum County Speedway history with two days of action from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, on Saturday and Sunday in Zanesville, OH. Saturday’s program will feature three – 20 lap qualifying features paying $3,000 each to the winner, that will line up Sunday’s B-Mains and 60-lap, $30,000-to-win A-Main event.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gates opening at 4:00 PM ET and on-track action beginning at 7:00 PM ET on both days. In addition to the edge of your seat action produced by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Saturday will also feature Open Wheel Modifieds, Sport Mods, and Mod Lites. Modifieds, Mod Lites, and Four-Cylinders will serve as support classes on Sunday. Muskingum County Speedway will also have the largest display of fireworks the area has to offer on Sunday. Advanced tickets may be purchased at: https://www.myracepass.com/events/383907/tickets/

The Championship points battle is really heating up as the reigning series champion, Tim McCreadie has been slowly chipping away at Brandon Sheppard’s point lead over the last few weeks. With only 10 points separating third and fourth, Tyler Erb and Ricky Thornton Jr, Earl Pearson Jr isn’t far behind in fifth.

Ashton Winger currently leads the battle for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year with Garrett Alberson just 60 points behind.

Track Information:

Florence Speedway:

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Muskingum County Speedway

Phone Number: 740-754-9199

Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821

Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR)

Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Florence Speedway Thursday Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Portsmouth Raceway Park Friday Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Muskingum County Speedway Saturday Purse (x3): 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $300, 11. $300, 12. $300, 13. $300, 14. $300,15. $300 = $10,650

Muskingum County Speedway Sunday Purse: 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $6,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $4,500, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,500, 9. $3,000, 10. $2,500, 11. $2,300, 12. $2,200, 13. $2,100, 14. $2,000, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,700, 17. $1,600, 18. $1,550, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = $104,750

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Florence Speedway – June 30th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Portsmouth Raceway Park – July 1st

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Muskingum County Speedway – July 2nd

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, and A-Mains.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Muskingum County Speedway – July 3rd

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.