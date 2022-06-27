Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder” to feature Racing, Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway and Fireworks

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 27, 2022) – Lucas Oil Speedway roars back to racing action on Thursday with a special weeknight program dedicated to all things Americana to kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Casey’s and KY3 Present a “Thursday Night Thunder” edition of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series will include the start of the second half of the championship points season, along with a Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway during intermission and the area’s biggest fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Spectators can pick up $2 off coupons for grandstand tickets at participating area Casey’s stores.

“It’s always a highlight of our season when we are able to give away bicycles to the youngsters, especially to those who might not otherwise be able to afford one,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “That alone, plus the fireworks and racing, will make it a special night and one that we always look forward to.”

Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up with the Frogs Signs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the midway after arriving at speedway for a chance to have their name drawn for a free bicycle, which will occur during intermission. Speedway officials are still accepting new bicycles for the giveaway and drivers, sponsors or interested fans can bring a new boys’ or girls’ bicycle to the speedway office before Thursday’s action or drop it off at the track this week.

For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com. Money toward bike purchases can also be dropped off at the track office during weekday business hours.

On the track, the Hermitage Lumber Late Models headline the show with a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event courtesy of Rains Ice. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

Cole Henson of Russellville and Larry Ferris of Nevada finished as co-Midseason Champions in the Hermitage Lumber Late Model division. Other first-half campions in the Weekly Racing Series were Dillon McCowan of Urbana (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds), Lebanon’s Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Urbana’s Mason Beck (O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars).

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Thursday admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults, up to three youth) $50

Pit Pass – $40

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.