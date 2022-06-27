Second Annual Prelude to the Stars Approaches for Lake Ozark Speedway

Belleville, IL. (6/27/22) Building momentum on the debuting season, the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League will once again visit their home facility of Lake Ozark Speedway celebrating Independence Day in style with a two-day festival of speed on Saturday, July 2nd & Sunday, 3rd with the Second Annual Prelude to the Stars.

Classes scheduled for competition at Lake Ozark Speedway for the Second Annual Prelude to the Stars include the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, the Wray’s Lawn & Landscaping POWRi LOS 305 Sprints, AmeriFlex Oil Capitol Racing Series, Lake of the Ozarks POWRi Midwest Mods, and the Central Sign and Lighting POWRi Pure Stocks for an exciting racing agenda on both days.

Saturday, July 2 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | General Admission Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/391812/tickets.

Sunday, July 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow | General Admission Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/391815/tickets.

As a bonus to POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League competitors, each driver currently inside the Top-10 in points will receive a pair of pit passes for FREE each night.

Payout for the POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League on Saturday, July 2nd:1. $4,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $900, 5. $850, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $575, 12. $550, 13. $525, 14. $500, 15-22: $400. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Payout for the POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League Nationals on Sunday, July 3rd: 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK, based AmeriFlex Oil Capitol Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains for more information and to view the complete schedule visit www.ocrsracing.net or follow along on social media.

More information such as points, driver profiles, and track data are available at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on leading social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.