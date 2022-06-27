STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Sheldon Haudenschild holds the top spot after taking home the big prize last weekend at Huset’s Speedway. With some last lap crowd pleasing, he passed James McFadden to take home the $100,000 top prize. Carson Macedo holds down the second spot and is right on Sheldon’s heels. Carson was very solid last weekend picked up $20,000 last Friday and finished in the top 5 – 3 of the 4 nights. Anthony Macri moved up a couple of spots picking up 2 more wins making it 13 for the year. Brent Marks had a very solid weekend with a couple of podiums at Pennsylvania Speedweek. Tyler Courtney took home $76,000 last Saturday night at Skagit Speedway. The race paid $50,000 to win plus another $1000 to the lap leaders. Courtney was driving the Silva #57 machine. James McFadden broke into the top ten in the rankings, he has been very good of late and finished second at Huset’s. Buddy Kofoid, Dominic Scelzi, and Kerry Madsen all entered the Top 25 while Rico Abreu, Cory Eliason, and Zeb Wise all dropped out. Kofoid picked up his first World of Outlaw win last Thursday night at Huset’s in only a handful of starts with the WoO this season.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 6/27/2022

Sheldon Haudenschild Wooster, OH #17 Stenhouse/Marshall NOS Energy Drink

Carson Macedo Lemoore, CA #41 JJR- Tarlton / Albaugh

Brad Sweet Grass Valley, CA #49 Kasey Kahne / Napa

Brent Marks Myerstown, PA #19 Marks & Murray – M&M Painting

David Gravel Watertown, CT #2 Big Game Motorsports – Huset’s Speedway

Anthony Macri Dillsburg, PA #39 Macri Motorsports – C&D Rigging

Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN #7BC Clauson/Marshall NOS Energy Drink

Logan Schuchart Hanover, PA #1s Shark Racing / Drydene

Justin Peck Monrovia, IN #13 Tom Buch / Coastal

James McFadden Alice Springs, NT AUS. #83 Roth Motorsports

Spencer Bayston Lebanon, IN #5 CJB Motorsports – Signing Day

Danny Dietrich Gettysburg, PA #48 Kauffman – Weikert Livestock

Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA #57 Silva – Finley Farms

Donny Schatz Fargo, ND #15 Tony Stewart – Ford Performance

Brian Brown Higginsville, MO #21 BBR – Casey’s Stores

Giovanni Scelzi Fresno, CA #18 KCP Motorsports

Corey Day Clovis, CA #14 Jason Meyers / Meyers Construction

Jacob Allen Hanover, PA #1A Shark Racing / Pell’s Tire Service

Buddy Kofoid Penngrove, CA #11 Indy Race Parts

Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO #55 Vermeer

Dominic Scelzi Fresno, CA #41 SE Enterprises / Roth Motorsports

Parker Price-Miller Kokomo, IN #11 Mike McGhee

Lance DeWease Fayetteville, PA #69K Kreitz Motorsports

Aaron Reutzel Clute, TX #8 Ridge and Sons Motorsports / Toyota

Kerry Madsen Knoxville, IA #83JR Roth Motorsports

Sprint Quick Hits

Sheldon Haudenshild -Most Win on WoO Trail and including 100K at Huset’s Last Weekend

Carson Macedo – second on Outlaw trail with 6 wins

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader

Brent Marks- 5 wins on the season including 3 World of Outlaw Wins and All-Star finale at Portsmouth

David Gravel – 2 Wins sits 4th in Outlaw standings

Anthony Macri- Picked up his 13th Win of the season – 2 last weekend Grove and Lincoln.

Tyler Courtney- Moved up a few spots with the big win at Skagit Speedway – $$$76,0000

Logan Schuchart – sits 5th in the Point Standings WoO

Justin Peck – Ohio Speedweek Champion has 4 wins on the season- 2 top 5’s last weekend in PA.

James McFadden – still looking for first win finished second at Huset’s 100K to win race.

Spencer Bayston- Picked up World of Outlaw win last weekend at Huset’s.

Danny Dietrich- 8 wins on the season and proved to be a force at Ohio Speedweek.

Kyle Larson – Back in action this week in Pennsylvania Speedweek.

Donny Schatz- team seems to be finding some speed has 1 win on the season.

Brian Brown – Big win at Knoxville taking down the Outlaws. – 3 wins on the season

Gio Scelzi – team got off to great start, slowed down, seems to be picking it back up.

Corey Day – 3 wins for this young sensation – finished 6th Skagit Finale.

Jacob Allen- 2 World of Outlaw wins this season sits Top Ten WoO Points

Buddy Kofoid – breaks into the Top 25 Big WoO win at Huset’s Prelim.

Hunter Schuerenberg – 3 wins on the season – 2 big All-Star Wins

Dominic Scelzi- wins on the West Coast backed it up with 3rd place finish Skagit Finale.

Parker Price-Miller – 1 All-Star win Ohio Speedweek, and won at Huset’s

Lance DeWease – has not raced much 2 wins back in Pennsylvania.

Aaron Reutzel- 2 wins on the season be back in action at Knoxville this weekend.

Kerry Madsen- Finished 2nd in the Skagit Finale this past weekend in the Roth Motorsports 83JR.

In Closing, this week the WoO tour will be at the Cedar Lake Speedway for a 2-Day show and Pennsylvania will continue Speedweek with stops at Port Royal, Lincoln, Williams Grove among the popular stops.

Special Note – Kyle Larson returns to sprint car action this week in Pennsylvania.